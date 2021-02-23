Chris Jericho discusses plans for the next Fozzy album and tour

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Chris Jericho recently appeared on WRIF in Detroit and discuss plans for Fozzy’s next album. “We’re on Sony Music now with Fozzy, which is great for us,” Jericho said. “We were supposed to tour — we had an April/May [2020] tour that went to July/August that went to September/October that went to April/May [2021], and now it’s September. So hopefully we’ll be able to finally tour then. But in the meantime, we’ve been working on our new record, which we’re just putting the finishing touches on and getting it mastered and everything. It’s one of those things — everyone always says, ‘It’s the best thing we’ve ever done,’ but it really has continued with the momentum that ‘Judas’ started for us three years ago.” Read more at Blabbermouth.net.

Powell’s POV: Jericho previously announced that the new album will have 12 songs, including a cover song. Fozzy has released seven albums thus far, the last being “Judas” in 2017. There’s no indication as to whether Jericho will take time away from AEW while touring or if the tour will be structured in a manner that allows him to appear at the Dynamite events.