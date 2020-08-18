Paul “Triple H” Levesque addresses allegations against Velveteen Dream and why he’s still wrestling

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke with CBS Sports on Monday and was asked about the allegations made against Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark and why he’s back in the NXT ring. “You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously,” Levesque said. “You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn’t.

“In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That’s what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone’s attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there’s nothing there.” Read more at CBSSports.com.

Powell’s POV: Some of Clark’s original accusers have essentially disappeared from the internet. However, accuser and fellow pro wrestler Josh Fuller publicly stated last week that he had not been contacted as part of an investigation. “The only things really pissing me off from social media are the people claiming that it was clearly investigated when there’s no proof or statement that ever was the case,” Fuller wrote on August 13. “Myself or anyone else involved weren’t contacted by anybody to my knowledge.” If Fuller is being truthful in terms of not being contacted, it obviously raises a big red flag when it comes to how the company went about investigating the claims made against Clark.

The only things really pissing me off from social media are the people claiming that it was clearly investigated when there’s no proof or statement that ever was the case. Myself or anyone else involved weren’t contacted by anybody to my knowledge — Josh Fuller 😷 BLM (@JoshFullerPW) August 13, 2020



