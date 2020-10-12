WWE Raw featuring the WWE Draft night two, draft eligible wrestlers, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Tony Khan, Rhea Ripley, Karen Jarrett, Ricochet, Taz, Gregory Iron, Riddick Moss, Rikishi, Sam Houston, Dusty Rhodes, Killer Kowalkski

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Raw features the second and final night of the 2020 WWE Draft. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

The following pool of wrestlers will be eligible to be drafted during tonight’s Raw: Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Elias, Erik, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, “Retribution” Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, Retaliation, Matt Riddle, “The Riott Squad” Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, and Sami Zayn.

Birthdays and Notables

-Karen Jarrett is 48 today.

-Gregory Iron (Greg Smith) is 34 today.

-Killer Kowalski (a/k/a Edward Władysław Spulnik) was born on October 13, 1926. He died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.

-Sam Houston (a/k/a Michael Smith) turned 57 on Sunday.

-Rikishi (a/k/a Solofa Fatu, Jr.) turned 55 on Sunday.

-Tonga Kid (a/k/a Sam Fatu) turned 55 on Sunday. He is the twin brother of Rikishi.

-Taz (a/k/a Pete Senerchia) turned 53 on Sunday.

-WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel turned 53 on Sunday.

-Andy Douglas of The Naturals tag team turned 42 on Sunday.

-Ricochet (Trevor Mann) turned 32 on Sunday.

-Riddick Moss (Michael Rallis) turned 31 on Sunday.

-Rhea Ripley (Demi Bennett) turned 24 on Sunday.

-Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels, Jr.) was born on October 11, 1945. He died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.

-AEW President Tony Khan turned 38 on Saturday.

-Jessie Elaban turned 33 on Saturday.

-The late Giant Haystacks (Martin Austin Ruane) was born on October 10, 1947. He died of lymphoma at age 51 on November 29, 1998. He also wrestled as Loch Ness in WCW.



