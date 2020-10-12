WWE Raw preview: WWE Draft night two, two matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Dual-Brand Battle Royal for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match.

-Seth Rollins bids farewell to Raw.

-Mustafa Ali will discuss being revealed as Retribution’s leader.

Powell's POV: The show will feature the second night of the WWE Draft. Wrestlers from Raw and Smackdown will be in the women's battle royal. Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.



