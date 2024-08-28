What's happening...

WWE Speed – Je’Von Evans vs. Pete Dunne

August 28, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Pete Dunne vs. Je’Von Evans in the eight-man tournament final for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Dunne won the match and will challenge Andrade for WWE Speed Championship on Friday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and championship matches typically stream on Fridays at the same time. The first women’s Speed tournament will start next Wednesday .

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.