WWE Speed – Je’Von Evans vs. Pete Dunne

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Pete Dunne vs. Je’Von Evans in the eight-man tournament final for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
It’s @PeteDunneYxB vs. @WWEJeVonEvans in the #WWESpeed Semifinals! Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Championship Match and face @AndradeElIdolo THIS FRIDAY? 👀 pic.twitter.com/M4Z9UO2u7Y
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2024
Powell’s POV: Dunne won the match and will challenge Andrade for WWE Speed Championship on Friday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and championship matches typically stream on Fridays at the same time. The first women’s Speed tournament will start next Wednesday .
Be the first to comment