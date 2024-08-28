Powell’s NXT Hit List: No Mercy go-home show with Joe Hendry’s concert, Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey, Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz meeting face-to-face, Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Joe Hendry concert and confrontation with Ethan Page: As much as I would still enjoy a multi-song concert like Hendry performed on TNA Impact a while back, this “concert” was better than the first one he had on NXT television. The live crowd made the segment by continuing to taunt Page by singing the chorus long after Hendry stopped playing. The late addition of Trick Williams as the special referee for Page vs. Hendry at NXT No Mercy was an interesting development.

Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz meet face-to-face: A bounce back week for Lee following his rough initial heel promo. Lee came off too nice last week, whereas he was condescending prick while talking down to his former tag team partner during this exchange. Wentz looked jittery while delivering his lines, but it could be interpreted as his character being so worked up that he couldn’t stand still. The important thing is that Wentz was believable as he took the blame for the end of MSK and then made a strong case for how he was there for Lee off-camera long after he was fired.

Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey: Was that a Griddy attempt from Evans during his backstage segment? Nice. Anyway, this was an enjoyable match with Coffey stealing a win thanks to outside interference. A loss like this won’t do any damage to Evans, who continues to feel like the young rising star of the brand.

Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson: A solid opening tag match with two of the three new “Fatal Influence” faction members going over. Henley and Jayne have felt a bit underutilized for some time now, so hopefully there’s a real plan for their faction.

NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan vs. Rosemary: Good for Rosemary. I despised the Undead Realm and have disliked a lot of the other campiness that Rosemary has been involved with during her TNA run. But I have also enjoyed a lot of her work and appreciate that she’s gone all in with her character regardless of the material. She has been one of the most consistent talkers in TNA over the years and it was great to see her get a match on the bigger stage even if she took a clean loss.

Jaida Parker and Roxanne Perez: Parker came off well during the sit-down interview. Roxanne Perez has settled in nicely as a heel and did a good job as the arrogant champion until Parker slapped the taste out of her mouth.

Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crucifino, and Adriana Rizzo vs. Charlie Dempsey, Myles Bourne, and Wren Sinclair: Pretty good for the always awkward six-person mixed tag match. Tony D’Angelo walking off due to whatever his friends told him was a nice hook that led to an enjoyable exchange between him and Oba Femi.

Brooks Jensen vs. Malik Blade: A solid showcase win for Jensen over Blade, who spends most of his time working tag team matches.

Ashante Adonis: Tell me when Ashante is telling lies. Okay, maybe I’m just a bad person, but his comments about deejays being in it for the women more than the music rang true. Anyway, I continue to get a big kick out of the wannabe playboy of NXT. This guy takes more shots than Kobe Bryant did during his prime years.

NXT Misses

Karmen Petrovic vs. Izzi dame: A decent developmental level match. Petrovic throws kicks and that Dame is tall. Both wrestlers have upside, but I couldn’t tell you anything else about their characters.