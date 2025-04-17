Roman Reigns on Janel Grant’s lawsuit, being booed by fans during his babyface years, not facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, how long he intends to wrestle

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are highlights of Vanity Fair’s feature on Roman Reigns. Read the full story at VanityFair.com.

Reigns on Janel Grant’s lawsuit being “a stain on WWE”: “She’s got to live with all these situations that happened and hopefully she’s in a place where she feels comfortable and she’s secure in her own place. It’s embarrassing. That’s stuff you don’t want to hear about. You don’t want your family to hear about.”

Reigns on how long he intends to wrestle: “After I finish the contract that I’m in [his deal expires after WrestleMania 42], we probably got another year or two max. Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”

Reigns on not facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41: “Three in a row seems a bit much. To keep different trajectories right now between Cody and I, keep us a little bit separate, isn’t a bad thing.”

Reigns on fans booing him during his prior babyface run: “They’re an educated fan base, and they’re just not going to have someone who’s not 100 percent ready pushed onto them because those flaws are apparent. They were able to see the holes in my game, the inexperience that was still lingering over me. It was very simple. They were honest and I wasn’t.”

Powell’s POV: Reigns thoughtfully addressed Grant’s allegations by showing empathy for her. He also said that the last time he heard from Vince McMahon was when the former WWE CEO reached out to wish him a happy birthday last year. The story also notes that Reigns will appear in a scene in The Pickup starring Eddie Murphy. Reigns also revealed that he voted for Donald Trump despite being a registered Democrat. There are also quotes from Paul Heyman, Paul Levesque, Nick Khan, and others.