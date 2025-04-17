GCW “ID Championship Tournament” results (4/16): Vetter’s review of Jackson Drake and Swipe Right vs. Sean Legacy, Jack Cartwheel, and Cappuccino Jones, Marcus Mathers vs. Sam Holloway in a No DQ match

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “ID Championship Tournament”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino

This is the first show of the 13-event Collective, featuring promotions from quite literally across the country. There are 19 WWE ID prospects, and I counted 17 are booked for this show. (Zoe Sager and Bryce Donovan are not here, but everyone else is.)

* To the arena, where Emil Jay welcomed us to The Collective. The ring canvas was clean, appeared new, and has the Collective logo in the center. The lighting over the ring was really good and was as top-notch as I’ve seen GCW look. Dave Prazak and Trevon Adams provided commentary. I believe I read this venue can hold 1,200 but I’m not sure how many are here. Prazak explained this is a DOUBLE-ELIMINATION tournament. The ID tournament will continue later this weekend! (Will we actually see a bracket?)

1. Jordan Oasis vs. Freedom Ramsey in an ID tournament match. These were certainly two of the lesser-known ID prospects; I didn’t have either of their names on my list of potential contract-winners. Oasis is taller and thicker with a clear muscle mass advantage. Oasis kept Ramsey grounded early on as Prazak and Adams filled us in on the background and the trainers of these two; I am already liking what I’m hearing from Adams on commentary. Oasis hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

They fought to the floor; I really can’t see the crowd beyond the first couple of rows. Oasis hit a dive through the ropes at 6:00. In the ring, they traded forearm strikes, and Ramsey hit some clotheslines at 8:00. Ramsey hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Oasis hit his cannonball against the ropes for a nearfall at 10:00. Ramsey hit a German Suplex. Oasis hit a clothesline to the back of the head for the pin. Decent opener. Prazak reminded us this is double-elimination so Ramsey’s tournament is not over.

Jordan Oasis defeated Freedom Ramsey at 10:53.

* Oasis got on the mic and welcomed the crowd to the tournament. I like his confidence on the mic. He noted that the ID title could be defended anywhere, including at GCW.

2. Zara Zakher vs. Izzy Moreno in a non-tournament match. If Bayley superfan Izzy wins, she will enter the tournament. (Izzy is not a WWE ID prospect.) My guess is Izzy is 5’4″ and Zara is 5’2″ and they opened with quick reversals. The women’s tournament is a round-robin, Adams said. Izzy hit some chops. Zara hit some back elbows and Prazak reiterated that her nickname is “the petite powerhouse.” Zara hit a bodyslam at 3:00. Izzy hit a second-rope crossbody block and she locked in a cross-armbreaker.

Zara nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall. Swipe Right, Jackson Drake and Zayda Steel came to ringside! The men distracted the ref, and Zayda hit Izzy with her shoe! Zara immediately hit her backflip-into-a-stunner for the cheap pin! I’m sure that Zara did NOT see the interference. Prazak noted that Zayda just kept Izzy from gaining entry into the tournament. Zayda hopped in the ring and attacked Zara and hit the Unprettier.

Zara Zakher defeated Izzy Moreno at 4:51.

* Ricky Smokes got on the mic and he made fun of Jordan Oasis, saying he doesn’t deserve an ID contract. He said Zara sucks and also doesn’t deserve an ID contract.

3. It’s Gal vs. Aaron Rourke in an ID tournament match. Gal wore his body-building medals and he kissed his biceps. I’m fairly certain I just saw these two square off. Rourke hasn’t debuted in Evolve yet. Standing switches and Rourke hit a one-legged dropkick, then a shotgun dropkick. Gal hit a German Suplex at 2:00 and a bodyslam and he planted his foot in Aaron’s throat. He hip-tossed Rourke at 4:00 and remained in charge. Gal hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall.

Gal hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Rourke hit a leg lariat and a DDT, then a Helluva Kick and a buttbump in the corner for a nearfall at 6:30. He hit a Molly-Go-Round top-rope somersault for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes while holding onto each other’s wrist, and Gal hit a German Suplex. Rourke hit a Sunset Powerbomb and they were both down. Gal grabbed his medals; Rourke confiscated them. Gal hit a low blow uppercut and a Blue Thunder Bomb for the tainted pin. Good action.

It’s Gal defeated Aaron Rourke at 8:39.

4. Atticus Cogar vs. Aaron Roberts vs. Ice Williams in an ID tournament match. Like the earlier match, Cogar is NOT an ID prospect and if he wins, he will gain entry into the tournament. Roberts is the 400-pounder who is a young version of One Man Gang, and he hit a flying crossbody block on Cogar. Ice hit a springboard Blockbuster. Atticus is like a young Sami Callihan and he’s determined to cheat; the commentators pointed out it’s all legal because it’s a triple threat. Roberts dropped Ice with a hard forearm, then he splashed onto him at 2:00. Atticus hit a chairshot to Roberts’ back but it had zero effect.

Roberts hit a spinebuster on Atticus. Atticus kicked a chair into Roberts’ face. Atticus and Ice traded forearm strikes. Roberts hit an Exploder Suplex on Ice at 4:00; he’s very agile for his size. Atticus hit a moonsault on Roberts for a nearfall. Roberts missed a Vader Bomb on Ice; Ice immediately hit a superkick. Atticus hit a Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) on Roberts. Fuego Del Sol ran into the ring and attacked Atticus, and they fought to the back. It allowed Ice to hit a top-rope elbow drop and pin Roberts. This ended exactly as I expected, with Fuego’s involvement and attacking Atticus.

Ice Williams defeated Aaron Roberts and Atticus Cogar at 6:29.

*Swipe Right, Zayda and Drake returned to the ring and beat up Ice. Zayda got on the mic and belittled Kylie Rae. “Dave, it’s been an hour and I’m already sick of these guys,” Adams said. This brought out Kylie for our next match!

5. Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel (w/Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes, Brad Baylor) in an ID tournament match. Zayda kicked away a handshake offer and they locked up. Smokes tripped Kylie at 2:00 and the ref ejected all three men. Zayda snapped Kylie’s left arm in the ropes and she began targeting it. They traded quick reversals on the mat, showing their familiarity with each other. Zayda hit a chop and did a Fargo Strut, then choked Kylie in the ropes.

Kylie hit a buzzsaw kick at 7:00 but she sold the pain in her left arm. Zayda nailed a discus forearm for a believable nearfall. Zayda slapped Kylie and jawed at the crowd, but it made Kylie angry! Kylie nailed a superkick, a Russian Leg Sweep, and she locked in a crossface! Zayda tapped out almost immediately. That was fun. Don’t tick Kylie off!

Kylie Rae defeated Zayda Steel at 8:41.

6. Marcus Mathers vs. Sam Holloway in a no-DQ, ID tournament match. These two have been familiar foes since they both got their ID contracts. Holloway is a legit 6’8″ and I’ve frequently compared him to Julius Creed, but I’m going to switch to a Matt Morgan comparison because he’s just so BIG. Sam hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall just seconds in. Prazak and Adams talked about the history between these two. Marcus hit a baseball slide dropkick, then a dive through the ropes at 1:30, and they fought on the floor. Mathers shoved Sam head-first into the ring post. Mathers got on a nearby stage, ran and hit a somersault flip onto Holloway on the floor at 3:00.

Back in the ring, Marcus hit a crossbody block off the ropes. Several chairs were in the ring. Sam hit a butterfly suplex, tossing Marcus into the corner on a chair! Holloway slammed a chair across Mathers’ back. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Marcus hit a spin kick onto a chair in Sam’s hands at 6:30 and a series of kicks, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Mathers now hit Holloway with a chair to the back. Sam hit a uranage across two open chairs for a nearfall at 8:30. Sam hit a dropkick into the corner; Marcus fell to the floor and clutched at his leg; Prazak speculated he got it caught as he fell to the ground.

Sam powerbombed Marcus onto the ring apron at 10:00! He then hit a top-rope frogsplash into the ring for a nearfall. Marcus got a chair and he repeatedly jabbed it into Sam’s gut as Sam was tied in the Tree of Woe! Marcus tossed a chair at a chair that was over Sam’s face. Mathers hit a fadeaway stunner through two open chairs! Marcus then nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was really good. It is baffling to me that Mathers hasn’t appeared on Evolve TV yet. Sam clotheslined the ref when he got to his feet!

Marcus Mathers defeated Sam Holloway at 12:36.

* The next match is a rematch of the main event from the first-ever episode of Evolve TV!

7. Jackson Drake and “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Sean Legacy, Jack Cartwheel, and Cappuccino Jones. Drake and Jones opened with quick reversals on the mat. Cartwheel entered at 2:00, so Baylor got in for the heels. Jack hit some deep armdrags. Legacy got in and focused on Baylor’s left arm, as the crowd chanted “Swipe left!” Cartwheel tied up Smokes, and the babyfaces worked over Ricky. Cappuccino hit a dropkick on Baylor for a nearfall at 5:00. Cartwheel showed off his athleticism in avoiding Baylor’s offense, including doing the splits.

Legacy hit a standing moonsault on Baylor, then a doublestomp on Smokes’ back. The heels began working over Legacy. Drake hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 8:00. Smokes hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Adams noted that Drake used to team with Je’Von Evans (I am pretty sure that’s not been acknowledged before.) Jack Cartwheel finally got a hot tag at 10:00 and hit an enzuigiri, then his impressive Crucifix Driver on Baylor for a nearfall. Jack did a top-rope cartwheel to the floor on Swipe Right.

The babyfaces hit stereo dives to the floor. Back in the ring, Baylor hit a snap suplex on Cartwheel at 12:00 and now the heels began working over Jack. Drake hit a back suplex for a nearfall. He did a Gator Roll and kept Jack grounded. Jack hit a big clothesline at 15:00 and they were both down. Cappuccino got the hot tag and fought Smokes. He hit a half-nelson suplex on Drake, then a twisting neckbreaker on Smokes. Cartwheel hit a running neckbreaker on Baylor. Legacy hit a springboard 450 Splash for a nearfall at 17:00. Smokes hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Legacy for a nearfall.

Swipe Right went for the “Superswipe” (team uranage), but it was blocked. Drake hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 19:00 on Cartwheel. Cappuccino hit a top-rope Froggy Brew elbow drop for a nearfall and suddenly everyone was down. Jackson hit a top-rope Poison Rana on Cartwheel! Wow! Baylor & Smokes hit the Superswipe and pinned Cartwheel. That was a blast; six young studs with motors to keep going and going.

Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes defeated Sean Legacy, Jack Cartwheel, and Cappuccino Jones at 20:55.

* The heels kept beating up Legacy. Freedom Ramsey ran to the ring to make the save, but the heels beat him down, too. So, Ice Williams and Jordan Oasis ran to the ring and made the save.

Final Thoughts: A very good show and a great way to kick off the Collective. Adams and Prazak were both quite knowledgeable and filled in gaps for people who don’t know these young, rising stars. That was a really good main event and earns best match, just ahead of Mathers-Holloway. Kylie-Zayda takes third. I remain so high on Zayda; she is just a star.

Again, just two ID prospects not here. I hope we see Bryce Donovan later in the weekend. Zoe Sager’s Twitter account is still filled with WWE ID info but it’s strange she’s not here when there are just four total women who got ID contracts.