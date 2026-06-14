NJPW “Dominion” results (6/14): Vetter’s review of Callum Newman vs. Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Hvt. Championship, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sanada for the NJPW TV Title, Mistico vs. El Desperado

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Dominion”

June 14, 2026, in Osaka, Japan, at Osaka-jo Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

Chris Charlton and Walker Stewart provided commentary. The venue is an arena. The lights were low, so I cannot estimate the crowd size. This apparently aired on national TV in Japan.

* Eight guys, each dressed in different garb formerly worn by Sanada appeared on the stage, one at a time. It felt like a “This is your life” segment of all the different looks and changes he’s undertaken. The real Sanada finally appeared, dressed in red, with his hair also short and red. “What an entrance!” Charlton said.

1. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sanada for the NJPW TV Title. A reminder these matches have a 15-minute time limit. Standing switches to open. Takeshita knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Sanada hit a stunner, then a Shining Wizard at 2:00. He went for a Dragon Sleeper but Takeshita quickly escaped. Takeshita hit a leaping piledriver move and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. They got up and traded punches.

Walker said that Sanada was suffering from muscular atrophy, similar to what happened to Paul Orndorff at the end of his career. (His arm is not notably smaller — like what happened to Paul.) Sanada hit a moonsault but only got a one-count at 5:00. Sanada stayed on the mat and sold the pain in his shoulder. He backed Takeshita away. Of course, Sanada grabbed Takeshita and got an inside cradle for a nearfall. The ref got bumped!

Sanada got an aerosol can and sprayed it in Takeshita’s eyes! He pulled out a guitar from under the ring. He struck Takeshita over the head with it at 7:00. (It wasn’t nearly hard enough, and the guitar didn’t break.) He grabbed the ref and made a cover for a nearfall. Takeshita twice blocked Deadfall (Jay White’s Blade Runner swinging faceplant). Takeshita hit a Power Drive running knee, then the Raging Fire (twisting Falcon Arrow) for the clean pin. Shorter than I anticipated, but it’s good to see Sanada back.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Sanada to retain the NJPW TV Title at 8:26.

2. Jake Lee vs. El Phantasmo (w/Jado) in a no-DQ match. Lee wore a scary clown mask and carried a stuffed monkey and a red balloon. ELP grabbed some chairs and shoved them into the ring before the bell. They swung chairs and clanged them together. They fought to the floor. ELP hit a snap suplex onto the thin mat at ringside at 1:30. Phantasmo rammed Lee’s head onto a ladder that was on the entrance aisle. ELP stood on the very top of the ladder and hit a crossbody block onto Lee and three Young Lions below at 3:30.

They got back into the ring, and ELP hit a second-rope elbow drop. Lee rolled to the floor and hit some stomps on Jado. Phantasmo opened several chairs in the ring. He grabbed Lee’s nipples and twisted, so Lee bit ELP’s nipple at 6:30. Jado hit Lee in the back. ELP locked Lee in a crossface, and he put a kendo stick across his face, too. However, Lee nailed a chokeslam, dropping ELP onto the series of open chairs, and he got a nearfall.

ELP hit a tornado DDT. ELP grabbed a bag, and he began removing his boot. He pulled out a steel plate that had been in the bag and placed it in his boot. However, Lee hit a Helluva Kick while Phantasmo was taking too long. He put ELP in a front guillotine choke. The ref checked on ELP and immediately called for the pin. A flat finish. Charlton wondered what ELP was thinking by taking so long to remove that boot.

Jake Lee defeated El Phantasmo at 9:40.

3. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Zack Sabre Jr. and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuya Uemura and Taichi. Walker immediately talked about ZSJ getting a singles match against Kenny Omega. It’s a Just Five Guys reunion! Yuya and Oiwa opened, and Uemura hit some deep armdrags. They had a standoff at 2:00 and tagged in their partners. Former teammates Taichi and Sabre stared at each other, and the crowd popped before they locked up. Sabre hit his neck-snap between his ankles.

Sabre and Oiwa each grabbed an ankle and twisted it. Sabre began targeting Yuya’s left arm. Yuya hit a dropkick on Sabre at 5:00, then one on Yuya. He went for a cross-armbreaker on ZSJ. Zack flipped over him and got a nearfall. Sabre got a backslide for a nearfall. Oiwa flattened Yuya with a senton at 7:30. Taichi hit a spinning back fist on Sabre, then a spin kick on Oiwa. Taichi hit a stiff kick to Oiwa’s spine, then a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 9:30.

Sabre hit a Pele Kick to Taichi’s shoulder. Oiwa hit a frog splash on Taichi for a nearfall. Yuya hit a back suplex on Sabre. Taichi hit a sliding clothesline on Oiwa for a nearfall at 11:30. Oiwa hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Taichi set up for Black Mephisto (Air Raid Crash), but he dropped Oiwa, sat on his chest, and got the flash pin. (He got a win this same way maybe a month ago.) Good action. Sabre and Yuya jawed at each other!

Taichi and Yuya Uemura defeated “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Zack Sabre Jr. and Ryohei Oiwa at 13:15.

4. El Desperado vs. Mistico. Charlton called it a “dream match.” An intense lockup to open. Mistico hit a springboard crossbody block. Charlton said this is Mistico’s third match back from an injury. Mistico dove through the ropes and barreled onto Desperado. Desperado hit a flip dive through the ropes and crashed onto Mistico at 1:30. In the ring, Desperado tugged on Mistico’s mask and was booed. They traded chops. Desperado hit a Pump Kick. Mistico hit a huracanrana at 4:30. He hit a twisting plancha to the floor.

In the ring, Mistico hit a twisting splash for a nearfall. Desperado hit a spear for a nearfall at 6:30. Mistico hit a top-rope Spanish Fly (it was more of an arm drag) for a nearfall. He missed a springboard Swanton. Desperado hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and he locked in a Stretch Muffler! Mistico tapped out! Walker, Chris, and the crowd were surprised at how quickly Mistico submitted. The wrestlers hugged afterwards.

El Desperado defeated Mistico at 9:35.

It’s time to unveil who is in this year’s G1!!!!!!!!

A Block: Konosuke Takeshita, Yota Tsuji, Sanada, Shingo Takagi, Jake Lee, Boltin Oleg, Hirooki Goto. (7)

B Block: Callum Newman, Zack Sabre Jr., Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura, Ren Narita, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd. (7)

* Some wild cards have not been revealed for the remaining three spots in each Block. The Knockout Brothers will face the United Empire , and the winning team will get slots in the G1! It appears we will have a ‘play-in’ mini tournament for some spots, too.

5. Ren Narita vs. Aaron Wolf for the NEVER Openweight Title. Walker noted that Wolf was “embarrassed” (his words, not mine!) when he last wrestled in this building. They immediately fought to the floor, and Ren whipped him into the guardrails and struck him with a chair. Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru attacked Wolf on the floor. Charlton wondered why Wolf didn’t bring any help with him. In the ring, Ren grapevined the leg, and Aaron grabbed the ropes.

Ren held the ref in the corner so he couldn’t see the House of Torture attack Wolf. Wolf hit a Judo Throw and was fired up. Wolf hit a clothesline in the corner at 3:30, then a suplex and a running elbow drop for a nearfall. He’s already completely gassed. Wow. Ren tied him in a front guillotine choke. Wolf escaped and hit a modified back suplex. He tied Ren in a leg lock around the neck, but the HoT jumped in and stomped on Wolf.

Finally, Takeshita and Toru Yano ran in for the save, and they chased off the HoT. Wolf unloaded some forearm strikes and a clothesline at 6:00. Wolf hit his reverse Angle Slam for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Ren hit a kick to the back of the knee, a low-blow kick, and a Double Cross (X-Factor) for a nearfall. He went back to grapevining the leg. Aaron finally reached the ropes. Wolf hit a powerslam at 8:30, and they were both down. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex, then a regular Angle Slam for the pin! New champion!

Aaron Wolf defeated Ren Narita to win the NEVER Openweight Title at 9:25.

6. “The Knockout Brothers” Oskar and Yuto-Ice vs. “United Empire” Henare and Great-O-Khan for the IWGP Tag Team Titles AND slots in the G1 Climax tournament. Yuto-Ice and Henare opened, and they immediately brawled. Yuto-Ice hit a Pump Kick to the chest. O-Khan shoved Oskar back-first into the guardrail. In the ring, O-Khan stomped on Yuto-Ice and kept him grounded. Oskar jumped in the ring at 3:00 and attacked the UE, but they kicked him off the apron to the floor.

Yuto-Ice and O-Khan continued to brawl in the ring. Oskar got a hot tag at 5:00, and he knocked O-Khan down with a shoulder tackle. He hit a leaping guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. O-Khan kicked the ropes to crotch Oskar at 8:00. O-Khan hit some Mongolian Chops, and he slammed Oskar face-first to the mat. The UE hit a Chasing the Dragon spin kick-and-piledriver for a nearfall. Oskar hit a leaping elbow drop to Henare’s back, and they were both down. Yuto-Ice got a hot tag at 10:30, and he hit his running knees in the corner on Henare for a nearfall.

Henare hit a Berzerker Bomb (Blue Thunder Bomb) for a nearfall at 12:30. Yuto-Ice hit a vertical suplex. They got up and traded loud slaps and chops. Yuto-Ice dropped Henare with a hard blow. He hit a spin kick to Henare’s head for a nearfall at 14:00. Henare hit a running knee and a clothesline on Yuto-Ice for a nearfall. They got up and traded closed-fist punches. The ref went to admonish them at 16:30, but they both shoved the ref to the mat! The ref got up as these two collapsed! Oskar entered, and he clotheslined O-Khan over the top rope to the floor.

The KO Brothers hit a team powerbomb for a nearfall, but O-Khan made the save. Henare knocked Oskar to the floor. Henare hit a spin kick to Yuto-Ice’s sternum. He charged, but Yuto-Ice caught him with a knee strike for a believable nearfall at the 20:00 call. O-Khan threw a chair at Yuto-Ice’s head! Henare hit the Rampage football tackle for a believable nearfall, but Oskar made the save. O-Khan kicked a chair that was in Oskar’s hands. Henare hit a powerbomb while O-Khan also hit a Claw Slam to the face on Yuto-Ice, and Henare covered Yuto-Ice for the pin! New champions! It also means Henare and Great-O-Khan will be in the G1.

“United Empire” Henare and Great-O-Khan defeated “The Knockout Brothers” Oskar and Yuto-Ice at 21:32 to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles AND earn spots in the G1 Climax tournament.

7. Andrade El Idolo vs. Drilla Moloney vs. Shota Umino for the IWGP Global Title. Drilla was just in England last weekend. They jawed at each other at the bell. Andrade rolled to the floor and told the other two to fight. They got Andrade and brought him back in. Drilla and Shota traded forearm strikes. Drilla hit a dropkick on Andrade. Shota hit a dropkick on Drilla at 3:00. Andrade nailed a top-rope moonsault to the floor on the other two. Impressive! In the ring, he hit a frog splash on Shota for a nearfall at 4:30, but Drilla made the save. Andrade hit a snap suplex on Moloney.

Andrade did his double moonsault on Shota. Drilla nailed a Spinebuster on Andrade for a nearfall. Shota hit a standing powerbomb on Andrade. Andrade tied Shota in a Figure Four at 6:30. Drilla nailed a top-rope flying elbow drop on Andrade to make the save. Moloney set up for the Drilla Killa, but Shota escaped. They all got up and traded chops. Shota tried a German Suplex, but Andrade rotated and landed on his feet. Andrade hit a drop-toe-hold to send Shota flying into the turnbuckle pads at 9:30.

Drilla hit a Gore on Andrade for a nearfall! Shota hit a tornado DDT on Moloney. Drilla hit a piledriver on Andrade for a nearfall at 11:00. Shota nailed a clothesline on Drilla, but Andrade immediately hit a Poison Rana on Shota, and all three were down. Andrade hit a Canadian Destroyer on Shota, then his swinging double-arm suplex for a nearfall at 13:00, but Drilla made the save! Drilla went for the Drilla Killa, but Andrade escaped. Andrade hit his hard back elbow on Shota.

Moloney hit a spear, then the Drilla Killa on Andrade for a believable nearfall, but Shota made the save at 15:00! Shota hit a running knee on Moloney for a nearfall. He hit a decapitating clothesline on Moloney. Shota hit a DDT on Andrade. Shota hit the Second Chapter (Snow Plow Driver) and pinned Andrade! New champion! Drilla was a fraction of a second too late to make the save. That was a great match.

Shota Umino defeated Andrade El Idolo and Drilla Moloney to win the IWGP Global Title at 16:25.

* Shota grabbed the mic and was about to speak, but he was attacked from behind by a man in black clothing! He unmasked, and it’s Gabe Kidd! He hit a piledriver on Shota! Kidd picked up the mic. He said he comes with a message from the Death Riders. “We set the standard, and you have failed in every opportunity,” he shouted at Umino. He glared at Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was seated in the front row (wearing a suit!), and he told Tanahashi that he put his life on the line for this company. He removed his hoodie and showed off his tremendous physique. He told Shota that he never would have gotten the belt if Gabe hadn’t gotten injured. He boasted that AEW is “where the best wrestle.” Moloney stood in the aisle for that entire segment, making NO effort to help save Umino from that beat-down.

8. Douki vs. Yoh for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title. Douki pulled out of the BoSJ. I have to wonder if he’s fully healthy. Yoh won the BoSJ last week by defeating Kosei Fujita. Sho marched to ringside when the bell rang to start the match. Douki applied the Darkness Stretch (triangle choke), but Yoh quickly escaped and rolled to the floor. Douki struck Yoh with the title belt to the jaw. Yoh got back into the ring at the 19-count, but Douki immediately tied up Yoh on the mat. Douki hit a suplex for a nearfall, and the 5:00 call was spot-on.

Yoh hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and they were both down. Yoh went to the floor, and he beat up Sho. Back in the ring, Yoh hit some kicks and was in charge early on. Yoh kicked a leg, but he couldn’t hit the Direct Drive. Douki again applied the Darkness Stretch at 8:00. Douki nailed the Daybreak slingshot DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. Stewart noted that Douki has been out of the ring a lot recently. Sho hit a jumping knee to the sternum and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 12:00.

The ref got bumped! Douki whipped Yoh into the corner. Sho jumped in the ring, and he stomped on Yoh. He got his flat metal sheet. Master Wato ran in to make the save. Yoh accidentally hit Wato with the metal sheet! Yoh hit double low blows, then a Falcon Arrow on Douki at 14:00. He again tried to hit Direct Drive, but Douki blocked it. Douki hit a low-blow mule kick and got a backslide for a nearfall, then went back to the Darkness Stretch (Douki Chokey!).

Yoh applied a Texas Cloverleaf and sat down on Douki’s lower back. Sho kept cheating. Tanahashi got out of his seat and came to ringside, but Sho struck him. Sho got back in the ring, but Yoh superkicked him. Yoh went for Direct Drive, but Douki escaped again. Yoh put Douki’s feet on the ropes and hit Direct Drive! Yoh hit a superkick, then a mid-ring Direct Drive for the pin! New champion!

Yoh defeated Douki to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title at 17:54.

* Kosei Fujita was on Japanese commentary for that match. Kosei and Yoh began jawing at each other. Sho attacked Yoh, so Master Wato made the save. Kosei got in the ring and confronted Wato. Francesco Akira jumped in the ring and attacked them from behind. He posed with the title belt. He briefly fought Yoh before scampering to the back. Yoh got on the mic and said they should play a game… Akira, Sho, Fujita, and Wato should have a four-way with the winner getting a title shot at him.

* It’s time for the main event! Tanahashi returned to the ring to read the championship proclamation.

9. Callum Newman (w/Jake Lee and Francesco Akira) vs. Yota Tsuji (w/Shingo Takagi) for the IWGP World Title. Callum threw the title down on the center lion mark. They charged at each other at the bell and immediately traded forearm strikes. Callum hit a running Mafia Kick. Walker noted that Callum is undefeated in singles matches this year. Yota tied him up on the mat. He applied a bow-and-arrow and got a nearfall at 3:00. Callum hit a dropkick that sent Tsuji to the floor. They fought to the floor and past the guardrail and into the crowd.

Callum hit a running dropkick on a seated Yota, with them both landing deep into the crowd at 5:30. They got back into the ring with Callum in charge, and he stomped on Yota. Shota caught him and hit a Flatliner at 8:00, then a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee, and Callum was selling pain in his back. Shingo hit a huracanrana and a running splash into the corner, but he couldn’t hit the Marlowe Crash (top-rope double stomp). Yota dove through the ropes onto Newman at 9:30. They again brawled at ringside.

Callum slammed Tsuji back-first on the apron. Newman got a table from under the ring and set it up on the floor. However, Yota hit a big back-body drop onto the entrance ramp at 12:00! The ref began counting out Newman! Newman got up and hit a hard kick that dropped Tsuji. Callum hit a running flip dive off the ramp and onto Tsuji on the floor at 13:30. In the ring, Callum nailed a top-rope double stomp to the ribs! His feet also struck Yota’s wrists.

Callum hit some punches and was in control. Callum went for the Os Cutter, but Tsuji blocked it. Tsuji slammed Newman to the mat and got a nearfall at 16:30. Callum hit a Made In Japan pumphandle powerbomb (Shingo’s move!) for a believable nearfall. Newman sat up and mockingly chanted Shingo’s catch-phrase. They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron. Newman hit a running knee, then a double stomp to the back; Yota fell off the apron and onto the table on the floor at 18:30, but the table didn’t break!

Yota got back into the ring before a count-out. They traded mid-ring forearm strikes. Callum hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 21:00. Yota tossed Newman overhead, with Callum flying into the turnbuckles!! Callum hit a running knee in the corner, but Yota nailed the Gene Blaster (spear). He went for a second one at 24:00, but Callum blocked it. Callum went for a springboard move, but Yota caught him with another Gene Blaster, then a belly-to-belly suplex move for the pin!!! New champion!

Yota Tsuji defeated Callum Newman to win the IWGP World Title at 24:33.

* Yota got on the mic and boasted about his win. Shingo Takagi stood in the corner of the ring. (Where is the rest of the Unbound Co.?) We got the confetti cannon and golden streamers as Yota posed with the belt.

* Charlton reported breaking news from backstage — Yuto-Ice and Oskar are entering the mini-tournament to try to earn their way into the G1 Climax. Since Great-O-Khan and Henare earned spots in the G1, only four slots remain open in the 20-man field.

Final Thoughts: A tremendous main event. I never thought Yota should have lost the title, and I’m glad he quickly won it back just a few months later. Newman is talented, but it just felt like he wasn’t quite ready to be the champion. He certainly didn’t look like the leader of NJPW in his AEW appearances. I really liked the Andrade three-way for second. Both Yoh-Douki and the tag title matches delivered, too.

I was pleased to see Yoh win the title. He had a good BoSJ and deserved it. Douki feels ice cold, and he wasn’t doing a good job as the leader of the division. NJPW just loves shorter title reigns. I would have kept the tag belts on the Knockout Brothers; it feels like a mistake to turn them over to Henare and Great-O-Khan. Wolf’s match didn’t overstay its welcome. Walker indicated that Wolf is ready to shift out of his never-ending feud with the House of Torture, and I hope that’s the case, too.