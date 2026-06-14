AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide results (6/13): Vetter’s review of Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice vs. Joaquin Wilde and La Hiedra for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide (Episode 22)

Taped May 31, 2026, in Monterrey, Mexico, at Arena Monterrey

Streamed June 13, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves and JBL provided commentary; Graves said Rey Mysterio was unable to join them this week. The production is good.

* Octagon Jr. wrestled in the second match, but we know he got injured at the live show two weeks ago. (Corey Graves said Octagon had an “impressive showing” in that five-way that aired last week and made NO MENTION of the injury, which was edited off TV.)

* I went to a baseball game Saturday, then watched the NBA Finals when I got home, so I didn’t watch this until Sunday morning. I forget how awful watching WWE programming is on YouTube. The commercial breaks come every two to three minutes. It’s almost unwatchable.

* We see Galeno arrive at the building, then Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana.

1. Galeno vs. Galio and Golden Jacket in a handicap match. Nope, never heard of Galeno’s opponents. Gali wore black gear with a black mask, and Golden Jacket wore metallic gold pants and a gold mask. If you haven’t seen the masked Galeno before, he’s a legit 6’3″ and 280 pounds (as Graves told us!), and he towers over these scrawny kids. I truly see him as the future star of AAA. Galeno hit a double clothesline and a double shoulder tackle. He tossed one to the floor onto the other.

They all fought at ringside. Galeno rammed Galio’s back into the ring post at 1:30. He threw GJ into the ring, then Galio. He hit an Exploder Suplex on Galio, tossing him onto GJ in the corner! He hit a rolling cannonball onto both of them. He hit a frog splash onto GJ. He tossed Galio on top of Golden Jacket and covered them both for the pin. A pure squash and I love it.

Galeno defeated Galio and Golden Jacket in a handicap match at 3:16.

* Dorian spoke to Omos backstage.

2. “Los Vipers” Abismo Negro and Taurus and Histeria vs. El Fiscal and Octagon Jr. and La Parka. Octagon and Taurus opened. (Again, JBL and Graves are NOT acknowledging that Octagon is now injured, and that this match is at least a few weeks old.) Octagon hit a huracanrana. Negro and Histeria fought at 2:30. La Parka got in and danced before tying up with Taurus. La Parka hit an enzuigiri. The rudos began working over La Parka, as JBL and Graves again heaped praise on the mask-vs.-mask match, and JBL reiterated he was shocked that Chad Gable was under the mask.

Taurus hit a crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:30. El Fiscal (dressed in all black) got a hot tag and he hit a Mafia Kick that sent Taurus to the floor. Fiscal and Abismo Negro finally traded forearm strikes. Fiscal hit a huracanrana, then a flip dive through the ropes onto Negro. Those two brawled to the back! In the ring, Histeria and Octagon fought on the ropes. La Parka hit a corner moonsault to the floor. Octagon hit a Moonsault and Battery slam to pin Histeria. Fun match, but it is weird for the commentators to never acknowledge Octagon’s injury.

El Fiscal, Octagon Jr., and La Parka defeated “Los Vipers” Abismo Negro, Taurus, and Histeria at 8:47.

3. Omos vs. Chris Carter, Kingu, and Daimo in a handicap match. Yes, this one is three-on-one! Graves stressed that this was a sanctioned match. JBL told me to “forget their names because it doesn’t matter.” Omos tossed each of them across the ring and hit running splashes in different corners. One of them tried some punches to the ribs that Omos no-sold. Omos dropped two of them throat-first over the top rope, then he hit a double choke slam. He hit a Mafia Kick on the guy wearing blue pants, then an Undertaker-style Last Ride powerbomb. He piled them on top of each other and sat down on them to get the pin.

Omos defeated Chris Carter, Kingu, and Daimo in a handicap match at 2:39.

* A video package aired of the six-woman tag match from last week. Next week will feature the return of El Grande Americano and Dominik Mysterio ! We will also hear from GM Rey Mysterio.

4. Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana vs. Joaquin Wilde and La Hiedra for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles. Iguana hit some huracanranas on Wilde. Wilde hit a flipping chin-breaker over his knee. Wilde hit a huracanrana for a nearfall at 4:00. From the apron, Lola kicked Wilde in the back, and that allowed Mr. Iguana to nail a Shining Lizard on Wilde.

Lola entered, and she nailed a series of quick kicks, then her Speedball kicks to Hiedra’s ribs and thighs. Lola hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. She hit a running Penalty Kick. Hiedra hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. They did a double hair-mare faceplant spot. Iguana hit a top-rope crossbody block on Wilde for a nearfall. Wilde missed a Lionsault. Iguana immediately leapt onto Wilde’s shoulders and hit a bulldog faceplant for the pin. Harmless.

Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana defeated Joaquin Wilde and La Hiedra to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles at 8:15.

* La Hiedra attacked Lola after the match. Flammer and Maravilla ran to the ring to help beat down Lola. That brought out La Catalina and Bayley to make the save.

Final Thoughts: This felt like a filler episode, which is fine. There were no backstage segments that moved any storylines forward, either. The six-man tag was a fun spectacle and the reason to tune in. So, is the plan to just keep airing old Octagon Jr. matches until he returns, and act like nothing ever happened to him?