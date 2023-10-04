Powell’s NXT Hit List: Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Title, Indi Hartwell vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title, Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams, and Carmelo Hayes: An enjoyable segment with the two new champions. Dragunov’s promo was solid, but he was at his best when he lightened up and had a little fun with Williams. The growing friction between Hayes and Williams is a fun development and I like that NXT seems to be taking their time with it rather than just going for a shock value turn. Bron Breakker was really good while serving as the devil on Hayes’s shoulder during their backstage chat. The development with Hayes announcing that John Cena will be in his corner, and then Paul Heyman announcing he’ll be in the corner of Bron Breakker sets the table for a loaded edition of NXT while it runs head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. I love that the competition causes both company’s to over deliver because it’s great for the fans.

Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship: The creative forces did a really nice job of adding a hook to this match by having Rhea Ripley tell Dom to not bother coming home if he failed to regain the championship. The match was entertaining and all of the interference was logical in terms of going above and beyond to protect Williams, who seems to be the most popular act in NXT right now. It is risky to have Williams drop the title so quickly, but I’m curious to see if there’s a good storyline reason or if it was simply about putting the belt back on Dom.

Tyler Bate and Butch vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang: These four know each other well and it showed. They had a quality tag team match and the post match angle with Ridge Holland helping out the babyfaces was well received. Holland has taken far too much abuse online over Big E’s injury, so it was nice to actually hear a “Ridge” chant. Good for him.

Indi Hartwell vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch framed it nicely on commentary when she said that this was a match between three women who didn’t come from another sport, they got into pro wrestling because they love pro wrestling. The live crowd didn’t really choose sides between the babyfaces, but they were clearly invested in the match. Valkyria got the win and is getting yet another opportunity to get rub from Lynch at the Halloween Havoc night one show.

Kiana James: While the three babyfaces who met in the Triple Threat struggled on the mic (more on that later), James stood out with another well delivered promo. She has the gift of gab and continues to progress in the ring. I’d love to see her get some of the big opportunities that the others get because she has the tools to actually make the most of it.

Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin: A solid match with the type of finish that won’t end the feud. Dolin has clearly improved her conditioning and it’s paying off with better performances in the ring.

Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail vs. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez: I continue to enjoy Andre Chase walking on eggshells as he tries to avoid losing Hail completely. This was another solid match and I’m looking forward to seeing what causes Hail to presumably see the light and rejoin Chase U.

Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame in a first round match of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament: A nice match considering where these two are at in their development. Jordan was established by the broadcast team as the tournament favorite, so it will be interesting to see if she goes all the way or if they use that status to give someone else an upset win.

NXT Misses

Opening segment with Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez: Lynch was the highlight of the segment and then everyone else felt like amateur hour in comparison. Lynch delivers her promos with poise and extreme confidence. Perhaps that’s part of the reason that it stood out so much when Valkyria came off so unsure of herself while addressing Lynch. Valkyria just hasn’t found her voice, which is one of the reasons that her character hasn’t connected with the fans despite being so good in the ring and being given so many star making opportunities. Perez was the best talker of the three NXT regulars, but the crowd didn’t give her much of a chance.