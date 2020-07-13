WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the show featuring a Smackdown Tag Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.90 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.905 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 1.777 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s numbers were down due to it being a holiday weekend in the United States. Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the Friday night network battle in the men 18-49 demographic, and adults 18-49 demographics while running opposite reruns. The competition is about to get stiffer for pro wrestling with live sports attempting to return.



