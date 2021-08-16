AEW Rampage viewership for premiere edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 740,000 viewers for Friday’s premiere on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Rampage finished with a .30 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished third in the Friday cable ratings behind only two NFL preseason football games, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. By the way, welcome back, ShowBuzz! With last week’s Dynamite drawing 979,000 viewers in its established Wednesday night slot, producing 740,000 on a later time slot on Friday night feels like a good start for AEW’s newest weekly show. Of course, all eyes will be on Friday’s show and the heavily teased CM Punk appearance and how that performs in the ratings.