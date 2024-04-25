AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s live show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Swerve Strickland’s first promo as AEW World Champion

-Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti for the Unified Trios Championship

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

Powell’s POV: AEW added the Swerve Strickland segment since our previous update. Collision will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing afterward. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).