AEW Collision rating: Double Or Nothing go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 415,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 523,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating on TNT. For a better comparison, the last time Collision was moved to TBS was on May 11 and the show delivered 378,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo.