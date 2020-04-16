AEW Dynamite preview: Two TNT Title tournament matches and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara in a TNT Title tournament quarterfinal match.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian in a TNT Title tournament quarterfinal match.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc.

-Kenny Omega in action.

-Brodie Lee in action.

Powell’s POV: The winner of Allin vs. Guevara will face Cody in the semifinals of the tournament, while the Rhodes vs. Sabian winner will face Lance Archer. The show was taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



