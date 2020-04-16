Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, WWE Raw poll results, Vickie Guerrero, Mia Yim, Paul London, Joe Doering, George Steele

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show is in “best of” mode due to not having any first-run content remaining. Haydn Gleed’s written review should be available later today. His weekly audio review for members will be on hiatus until they start running first-run material again.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an B grade majority vote with 35 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote each. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B grade and found it to be a big improvement over the night after WrestleMania edition.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vickie Guerrero is 52.

-Paul London is 40.

-Joe Doering is 38.

-Mia Yim is 31.

-The late George Steele (Jim Myers) was born on April 16, 1987. He died on February 16, 2017 at age 79.



