WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: The final number for Friday’s show featuring the final push for Clash of Champions

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.110 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.032 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.037 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-34 demographic in the men 18-49 demographic, and a tie for first in the adults 25-54 demo in Friday’s cable ratings.



