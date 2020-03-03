ROH Wrestling TV results: Powell’s review of Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Bandido and Flamita, Andrew Everett vs. Alex Zayne

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Wrestling TV (Episode 432)

Taped February 9, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Event Center

Aired February 29, 2020 in syndication and on SBG regional sports networks, available Mondays on FITE.TV

The ROH opening aired… Highlights aired of Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus beating Villain Enterprises to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles… Show host Quinn McKay checked in and set the stage for the show…

1. Alex Zayne vs. Andrew Everett. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary. From my live review of ROH Free Enterprise: Riccaboni noted that Everett wears a singlet because in honor of Andre the Giant because he believes he’s a giant. The wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor (they cut to break during the opening minute of the match) [C].

Zayne performed an impressive springboard corkscrew moonsault onto Everett at ringside at one point. Everett lowered his singlet strap and pulled it back up, then went for a chokeslam, which Zayn flipped out of. Everett came back with a backflip Pele Kick and a corkscrew springboard splash (just like Andre) for a near fall. Everett went for a poison rana from the ropes, but Zayne landed on his knees.

Everett hit an in-ring version of the move for a two count. Everett went for a shooting star press, but Zayne rolled out of the way. Zayn performed a shooting star press dive and landed with his knees on the back of Everett, then followed up pump handle cobra driver and scored the pin. The wrestlers hugged afterward… [C]

Alex Zayne defeated Andrew Everett.

Powell’s POV: From my live review: Zayne was given an upset win over Bandido in Concord recently, so it was logical to follow that up with a win over Everett. I feel late to the party with Everett’s gimmick. I know he’s done it outside ROH, but I haven’t seen it, and ROH hasn’t showcased it. Zayne has impressed in both ROH matches thus far.

Footage aired of PJ Black training Brian Johnson. Black asked Johnson if he had a finishing move. Johnson said he was working on it and was resistant to letting Black show him, so Black put him down. They continued to train with Black getting the better of Johnson and then coaching him on breathing techniques. Johnson used the breathing technique before performing a finisher. Black told him he earned his stripes. Johnson took a belt from him a was over the top happy. Black said he’s never seen someone so excited over a white belt…

Brian Zane hosted his weekly Top 5 segment and asked what it would be like if he were given the pencil. Zane listed the Top 5 matches he wants to see in ROH in 2020.

5. The Bouncers vs. Bandido and Flamita

4. Maria Manic vs. Session Moth Martina

3. Dragon Lee vs. Dak Draper for the ROH TV Title

2. Dan Maff vs. Bully Ray

1. La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Vincent’s Ring of Horror faction [C]

Powell’s POV: To each his own, but I hope Zane is never actually given the pencil after seeing this particular list.

Silas Young and Josh Woods were shown sitting in their locker room. Young asked Woods if he’d seen his jeans. Woods said Young wouldn’t like it, but they were in the trash. Woods pulled out tight jeans like the ones that Young mocked him for wearing. Young struggled to put the jeans on. Woods got behind him and tried to help, which Young wasn’t happy about. Young told him to keep his jeans and he would wear his gear to the airport…

Footage aired of Mark Briscoe beating Jay Briscoe from their match on an early ROH event to set up their new match for the ROH Past vs. Present event that will be held on March 14 in Las Vegas… [C]

5. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Bandido and Flamita. From my Free Enterprise live review: The broadcast team played up the story that the Briscoes have had a lot of trouble beating luchadores over the years. The teams jawed at one another and then shook hands before the bell (they cut to break early in the match). [C]

Bandido popped the crowd with a springboard shooting star press at one point. A short time later, Mark leapt off a chair into a flip dive onto his opponents at ringside. Fans chanted “one more time” and Mark obliged. Fans chanted “this is awesome.” [C]

Mark followed up with a Cactus Jack elbow onto Flamita. There was a loud “let’s go Briscoes” chant. Bandido and Flamita came back and Bandido launched his partner over the top rope onto Mark on the floor. Bandido performed a GTS style move on Jay for a good near fall. Bandido performed a 450 splash and had the pin, but Jay broke it up.

The Briscoes rallied. Jay performed a neckbreaker on Flamita, then Mark hit Froggy Bow. Coleman told us that had to do it, so we knew it wasn’t the finish. Sure enough, Bandido shoved Jay into the pin to break it up. Bandido and Flamita came right back with simultaneous standing Spanish Fly for a near fall. The Briscoes ended up hitting a Doomsday Device on Flamita, then Mark pinned him to win the match.

The Briscoes beat Bandido and Flamita in 18:00.

The finish of the match was replayed and that closed the show… [C]

Powell’s POV: Mixed feelings on this week’s show. They picked two of the better matches from Free Enterprise, so viewers who had not seen the show were treated to some good in-ring action. I praised ROH for doing some backstage interviews before and after the matches, as it made for a better television show. Unfortunately, ROH reverted to its typical approach of just throwing out matches plucked from a live event without offering any type of set up in terms of promos or video packages.

In fact, they did very little on this show aside from the two matches. McKay was barely seen, Zane had his top five list, we also got a Briscoe vs. Briscoe Flashback, another Black and Johnson skit, and Young and Woods basically debating the virtues of skinny jeans. That’s it. They didn’t even give viewers a hook to come back for more next week. It’s a show worth watching for the in-ring action if you haven’t seen Free Enterprise, but it was disappointing to see ROH go right back to their familiar approach so quickly. I will have more to say in my weekly ROH audio review for members coming up later today.



