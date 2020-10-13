10/13 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 15 results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Minoru Suzuki vs. Jay White, Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi, Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Will Ospreay vs. Jeff Cobb in A-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 15”

October 13, 2020 in Shizuoka, Japan at Hamamatsu Arena

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yuya Uemura beat Gabriel Kidd.

2. Jeff Cobb pinned Will Ospreay in an A-Block tournament match.

3. Kota Ibushi beat Yujiro Takahashi in an A-Block tournament match.

4. Taichi over Shingo Takagi in an A-Block tournament match.

5. Jay White beat Minoru Suzuki in an A-Block tournament match.

6. Kazuchika Okada beat Tomohiro Ishii via ref stoppage in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada and Jay White with 12 points, Will Ospreay with 10 points, Taichi and Jeff Cobb with eight points, Minoru Suzuki, Shingo Takagi, and Tomohiro Ishii with six points, and Yujiro Takahashi with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito and Evil with 10 points, Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto, and Sanada with eight points, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenta, and Toru Yano with six points, and Yoshi-Hashi with two points.

The B-Block continues Wednesday in Kanagawa at Yokohama Budokan with the following matches: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada, Hirooki Goto vs. Evil, Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kenta.

The A-Block continues Friday in Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan with the following tournament matches: Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White, Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi.



