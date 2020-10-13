WWE Draft Tracker: 2020 WWE Draft results, free agent signings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following picks were made during the October 12, 2020 edition of WWE Raw and the Raw Talk post show.
Round One
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to Raw
Bayley to Smackdown
Randy Orton to Raw
“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to Smackdown
Charlotte Flair to Raw
Round Two
Braun Strowman to Raw
Daniel Bryan to Smackdown
Matt Riddle to Raw
Kevin Owens to Smackdown
Jeff Hardy to Raw
Round Three
Retribution to Raw
Lars Sullivan to Smackdown
Keith Lee to Raw
King Corbin to Smackdown
Alexa Bliss to Raw
Round Four
Elias to Raw
Sami Zayn to Smackdown
Lacey Evans to Raw
Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to Smackdown
Sheamus to Raw
Round Five
Nikki Cross to Raw
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to Smackdown
R-Truth to Raw
Apollo Crews to Smackdown
Dabba-Kato to Raw
Round Six
Titus O’Neil to Raw
Carmella to Smackdown
Peyton Royce to Raw
Aleister Black to Smackdown
Akira Tozawa to Raw
Round Seven (Raw Talk)
Lana to Raw
Natalya to Smackdown
Riddick Moss to Raw
Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott to Smackdown
Arturo Ruas to Raw
Additional Monday Picks
Shorty G to Smackdown
Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik to Raw
Free Agent Signings
Erik to Raw
Tamina to Smackdown
Billie Kay to Smackdown
Zelina Vega to Smackdown
Not Drafted (free agents)
Mickie James
Andrade
The following draft picks were made during the October 9, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown and on the October 10 Talking Smack.
Round One
Drew McIntyre to Raw.
Roman Reigns to Smackdown.
Asuka to Raw.
Seth Rollins to Smackdown.
“The Hurt Business” Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander to Raw.
Round Two
AJ Styles to Raw.
Sasha Banks to Smackdown.
Naomi to Raw.
Bianca Belair to Smackdown.
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to Raw.
Round Three
Ricochet to Raw.
Jey Uso to Smackdown.
Mandy Rose to Raw.
Rey and Dominick Mystero to Smackdown.
The Miz and John Morrison to Raw.
Round Four
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to Raw.
Big E to Smackdown.
Dana Brooke to Raw.
Otis to Smackdown.
Angel Garza to Raw.
Round Five (Talking Smack)
Humberto Carrillo to Raw
Murphy to Smackdown
Drew Gulak to Raw
Kalisto to Smackdown
Tucker to Raw
The following wrestlers were eligible to be drafted during Friday Night Smackdown: Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, “Heavy Machinery” Otis and Tucker, “The Hurt Business” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP, Mickie James, “Lucha House Party” Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Drew McIntyre The Miz and John Morrison, Murphy, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, “New Day” Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Shorty G, AJ Styles, and Jey Uso.
The following pool of wrestlers were eligible to be drafted during Raw: Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Elias, Erik, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, “Retribution” Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, Retaliation, Matt Riddle, “The Riott Squad” Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn, and Lars Sullivan.
It’s just my personal feelings because we all have wrestlers we love/hate and those we reach the remote for. This draft has allowed me to watch Raw again. I never liked Rollins ever. I’d rather see New Day than see the Street Profits. Lars gets to go on to SmackDown thank God. Hardy to Raw with AJ Styles. No Roman Reigns thank God. Before I’m blasted remember this is just how I feel about certain wrestlers. Just pray the writing and creative doesn’t jack it up.
I guarantee you that the writers and creative will screw it up
You literally left the same exact comment on Powell’s RAW review dude. That you’ll get blasted for…
Gotta believe Andrade and Zelina Vega will be headed back to NXT. Either that or with the way they have been treated in the past two weeks, they could be new members of Retribution.
You also left Billie Kay off the free agents list.
Ray Rowe, Jaoude to Raw
Vega, Kay to SD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8lVizot1vU