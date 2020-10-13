WWE Draft Tracker: 2020 WWE Draft results, free agent signings

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following picks were made during the October 12, 2020 edition of WWE Raw and the Raw Talk post show.

Round One

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to Raw

Bayley to Smackdown

Randy Orton to Raw

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to Smackdown

Charlotte Flair to Raw

Round Two

Braun Strowman to Raw

Daniel Bryan to Smackdown

Matt Riddle to Raw

Kevin Owens to Smackdown

Jeff Hardy to Raw

Round Three

Retribution to Raw

Lars Sullivan to Smackdown

Keith Lee to Raw

King Corbin to Smackdown

Alexa Bliss to Raw

Round Four

Elias to Raw

Sami Zayn to Smackdown

Lacey Evans to Raw

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to Smackdown

Sheamus to Raw

Round Five

Nikki Cross to Raw

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to Smackdown

R-Truth to Raw

Apollo Crews to Smackdown

Dabba-Kato to Raw

Round Six

Titus O’Neil to Raw

Carmella to Smackdown

Peyton Royce to Raw

Aleister Black to Smackdown

Akira Tozawa to Raw

Round Seven (Raw Talk)

Lana to Raw

Natalya to Smackdown

Riddick Moss to Raw

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott to Smackdown

Arturo Ruas to Raw

Additional Monday Picks

Shorty G to Smackdown

Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik to Raw

Free Agent Signings

Erik to Raw

Tamina to Smackdown

Billie Kay to Smackdown

Zelina Vega to Smackdown

Not Drafted (free agents)

Mickie James

Andrade

The following draft picks were made during the October 9, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown and on the October 10 Talking Smack.

Round One

Drew McIntyre to Raw.

Roman Reigns to Smackdown.

Asuka to Raw.

Seth Rollins to Smackdown.

“The Hurt Business” Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander to Raw.

Round Two

AJ Styles to Raw.

Sasha Banks to Smackdown.

Naomi to Raw.

Bianca Belair to Smackdown.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to Raw.

Round Three

Ricochet to Raw.

Jey Uso to Smackdown.

Mandy Rose to Raw.

Rey and Dominick Mystero to Smackdown.

The Miz and John Morrison to Raw.

Round Four

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to Raw.

Big E to Smackdown.

Dana Brooke to Raw.

Otis to Smackdown.

Angel Garza to Raw.

Round Five (Talking Smack)

Humberto Carrillo to Raw

Murphy to Smackdown

Drew Gulak to Raw

Kalisto to Smackdown

Tucker to Raw

The following wrestlers were eligible to be drafted during Friday Night Smackdown: Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, “Heavy Machinery” Otis and Tucker, “The Hurt Business” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP, Mickie James, “Lucha House Party” Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Drew McIntyre The Miz and John Morrison, Murphy, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, “New Day” Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Shorty G, AJ Styles, and Jey Uso.

The following pool of wrestlers were eligible to be drafted during Raw: Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Elias, Erik, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, “Retribution” Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, Retaliation, Matt Riddle, “The Riott Squad” Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn, and Lars Sullivan.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...