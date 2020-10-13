NJPW Strong preview: Four matches advertised for Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Misterioso vs. Danny Limelight

-TJP vs. Hikuleo

-PJ Black vs. Alex Zayne

-Jeff Cobb and David Finlay vs. Kenta and Chase Owens

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are available by Saturday morning along with his weekly NJPW Strong audio reviews for Dot Net Members.



