WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the show featuring a Samoan Street Fight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.954 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.329 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.261 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.922 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.986 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-34 and a tie for first the adults 18-49 demographics, and a first place finish in the men 18-49 demo in Friday’s cable ratings. The final numbers will be available on Monday.