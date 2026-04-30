Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Thoughts on how Brody King should follow his AEW World Championship match, AEW slipping back into a bad habit, repetitive Rush

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Darby Allin vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship: Darby is living up to his vow to ride until the wheels fall off. He’s all but telling us that this won’t be a long title reign, but it’s already produced a couple of strong television main events, with another advertised for next week. King has lost high-profile matches to Allin and Swerve Strickland over the last six weeks. Unless they have a big bounce-back win coming, having him move on without addressing the losses will make it feel like his character accepts this as his lot in life. It would be better if he acknowledged these big losses and vowed to get over the hump, because it should give his fans hope that he’s still climbing the ladder rather than a permanent mid-card act.

Kevin Knight vs. MJF for the TNT Championship: It was interesting that Darby Allin rejected MJF’s request for a rematch while adding that he needs to put something on the line. It suggests that a big stipulation match is coming. MJF putting his hair on the line would be interesting, but it would seemingly tip off fans to a title change if they don’t believe there’s any chance MJF would agree to lose his hair. Meanwhile, Knight beating MJF by outsmarting him made for a fun finish. I came away from this even more convinced that MJF will beat Allin to win the championship. I could see the booking logic being that MJF could afford to take this loss since he’ll get his heat back once he regains the title. Plus, this win not only earned Knight a title shot next week, but it also puts him in line for a future title shot if MJF becomes champion.

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles: While quality wasn’t as strong as the matches listed below, this match was more interesting. A pair of former AEW Women’s Champions challenging for the tag team titles would normally be enough, but Shida’s heel antics, which included kicking and suplexing her own partner, made this even more compelling. AEW has a good thing going with the powerhouse tag team champions, and it looks like they are headed to an eventual showdown match with the Brawling Birds. I hope they go with an actual title chase rather than have the challengers win the titles in their first attempt.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero: Copeland and Cage got a measure of revenge on Beretta and Romero, and the involvement of FTR and The Conglomeration kept things interesting. I can’t be the only person who wants Christian to take a page out of Bob Orton’s book by protecting his storyline injury with a cast.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Ace Austin for the AEW International Championship: Austin is a talented guy, but he hasn’t received enough of a push to make fans feel like there was any mystery regarding the outcome. As such, the match felt a couple of minutes too long despite quality work from both men. What do fans who have only watched Austin in AEW actually know about his character?

AEW Dynamite Misses

Missing recap videos: AEW has come a long way from the early days when it came off like they either thought their fans watched every second of their programming or were only interested in catering to those who did. They’ve done a nice job of incorporating more recaps and other forms of video packages into their shows, but they still slip into their old ways at times. The Death Riders abducted a wounded Will Ospreay on last week’s Dynamite, and no one seemed to mind, including his fiancée, Alex Windsor, who cut a standard promo in the very next segment without showing any concern for Ospreay. The company opted to air the follow-up footage on Collision, which showed Moxley offering Ospreay a chance to take a free shot with a chair or to put their differences aside and help train him. They didn’t bother to show that excellent footage on Dynamite. Rather, Excalibur gave a half-assed verbal recap, and then the next installment aired with Ospreay showing up for a Death Riders sparring session. As much as I’m sure Tony Khan would like everyone to watch both shows, he clearly knows that Dynamite draws more viewers than Collision. Failing to replay important moments from Collision won’t lead all Dynamite viewers to watch the Saturday night show. It’s more likely to frustrate and confuse viewers who only have the time or desire to watch one show. Also, while it wasn’t as high profile, I wonder how many viewers were lost when Skye Blue said The Brawling Birds were responsible for what happened to Persephone on Collision.

Swerve Strickland on the old west set: Bandido’s introductory vignettes that were filmed on the old west set were intentionally campy. I get what they were going for by having Swerve show up there, but it felt totally out of place for his gritty character to take part in something that looked so fake and corny.

Rush vs. Steven Fuerte: There was nothing wrong with this particular match. The problem is that I feel like I’ve seen Rush win more squash matches than anyone since companies abandoned the squash-heavy television format. The first few Rush squash matches you see are fun because he’s explosive and mauls his opponents, but they quickly become repetitive and rarely lead to anything. And, yes, we’re well aware of what happens when you mess with the bull. Anyway, when was the last time that Rush had an actual singles program in AEW rather than a one-off match? It feels like he wins squash matches, gets fed to someone higher on the card, and either goes back to working more squash matches or veers off into working trios matches.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)