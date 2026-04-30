WWE hires a new broadcast team member

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE added a new member to its broadcast team. Emily Agard announced via social media that she has been hired. “Dreams do come true,” whote wrote on Instagram. “SO excited and beyond grateful to be joining the @wwe broadcast team. If you know me, you know this has been a huge goal of mine and an absolute dream. I love wrestling. Cannot wait to dive right in. Let’s get to work! @wwenxt” Follow her on Instagram.

Powell’s POV: Agard, 34, is a Sportsnet television host who has hosted tailgate events for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Toronto Raptors. She was also a host for TheLeafsNation.com, a website focused on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The more broadcasters who work in pro wrestling and hockey, the better, as far as I’m concerned. There’s also a fun video below with Agard getting advice from LA Knight regarding her pro wrestling name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMILY AGARD (@emilyagard)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMILY AGARD (@emilyagard)

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)