AEW Collision rating: How did the show hold up against Stanley Cup Final competition?

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 496,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The previous Collision episode averaged 360,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating while running against Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. One year earlier, the June 11, 2025, AEW Collision on TBS averaged 397,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the second half of the Summer Blockbuster.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)