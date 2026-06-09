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WWE Smackdown rating: How did the Clash in Italy fallout show perform on same-day delay against the NBA Finals?

June 9, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.089 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down a tick from the previous episode’s 1.096 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.23 rating. Smackdown aired on same-day delay from Italy, and ran against Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which averaged 16.431 viewers for ABC. One year earlier, the June 6, 2025, Smackdown averaged 1.424 million viewers and a 0.42 rating for USA Network for the Money in the Bank go-home show.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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