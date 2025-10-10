WWE Crown Jewel Perth, TNA Bound For Glory, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, NXT in Detroit and Cleveland (reports needed), Tony Khan, Jessie Elaban, Ilja Dragunov, Giant Haystacks

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Crown Jewel will be held on Saturday morning in Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena. The show is headlined by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s Crown Jewel Championship. Join me for my live review on Saturday morning as the main card streams on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Bound For Glory will be held on Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Tsongas Center. The show is headlined by Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, and Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von in a tables match for the TNA Tag Team Titles and the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET for the TNA Hall of Fame inductions of Mickie James and “The Beautiful People” Angelina Love and Velvet Sky, or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be held this morning from Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena. The show features another Sami Zayn open challenge for the U.S. Championship and final hype for Saturday’s Crown Jewel Perth. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs internationally this morning at 7CT/8ET. It will air on delay tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision “Homecoming” was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place. The show is headlined by Kota Ibushi vs. Josh Alexander. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio review of Collision will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown, the NXT events listed below, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NXT is running a live event tonight in Detroit, Michigan, at the Masonic Temple. No matches are advertised, but Oba Femi, Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, and Trick Williams are advertised. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NXT is running a live event on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, at Agora Theatre. No matches are advertised, but the same wrestlers listed for Detroit advertised. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan is 43.

-Jessie Elaban is 37.

-Ilja Dragunov (Ilja Rukober) is 32. He has been sidelined since he tore his ACL in late September 2024.

-The late Giant Haystacks (Martin Austin Ruane) was born on October 10, 1947. He died of lymphoma at age 51 on November 29, 1998. He also wrestled as Loch Ness in WCW.