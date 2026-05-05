AEW Collision rating: Did the numbers improve for Saturday’s live show with three title matches?

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 347,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The previous Collision averaged 397,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. Those numbers for that episode were likely lower than usual due to the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which occurred during the first hour of the show. One year earlier, the May 3, 2025, AEW Collision averaged 341,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic for an episode that aired on TBS.