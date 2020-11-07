AEW Full Gear “The Buy In” Pre-Show results: Powell’s review of Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Full Gear “The Buy In” Pre-Show

Aired live November 7, 2020 on BR/Live and social media

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place



The show opened with a shot of socially distanced fans wearing masks cheering. The pre-show broadcast team of Excalibur and birthday boy Tony Schiavone checked in from their desk and ran through the lineup…

A video package aired on the MJF vs. Chris Jericho match…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of MJF and Wardlow being interviewed by Alex Abrahantes, who recalled Chris Jericho saying that MJF is soft. MJF said he is tough as nails. He said people forget it because of his attire, but no one is better than he is bell to bell. MJF said his match with Chris Jericho is the most important match of his life. He said that once he is in the Inner Circle, he will be able to get as much gold as he wants. Abrahantes tried to ask Wardlow how he would fit into the faction, but MJF cut him off and delivered his catchphrase to close the interview…

1. Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship. The ring announcer was Justin Roberts. Excalibur noted that Kay declared her free agency earlier in the week. Deeb took Kay down and put her in a leg lock, then grabbed her arms and rolled her over for a moment. Deeb wrenched on Kay’s legs and then released the hold. Deeb went for a Serenity Lock, but Kay reached the ropes.

Kay got up and slapped Deeb, who returned the favor. Kay took Deeb down and then threw punches at her. Deeb caught Kay between the ropes and performed a hanging neckbreaker. Deeb returned to the ring and rolled Kay into a pin for a near fall. Kay rallied and threw a big boot before covering Deeb for a two count.

Kay performed a nice powerbomb for a two count. A short time later, Kay applied a sleeper, but Deeb escaped it. Deeb cae back and performed multiple neckbreakers that led to a two count. Kay came right back with an Alabama Slam for a two count. Kay performed her AK47 finisher, but Deeb rolled to ringside before Kay could cover her.

Kay went to ringside and threw Deeb back inside the ring. Deeb caught Kay coming through the ropes and performed a dragon screw leg whip. Deeb got a near fall following a move, then applied her Serenity Lock finisher and got the submission win.

Serena Deeb defeated Allysin Kay in 10:25 to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

After the match, Thunder Rosa walked to the ring and barked at Deeb, who held up the title belt that she beat her to win…

Powell’s POV: A well worked match. They didn’t get any storyline build and so the fans were left to choose for themselves. If Kay is finished with the NWA, AEW would be a nice landing spot for her. Thunder Rosa challenging Deeb afterward left me looking forward to their rematch.

A video package focused on the Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega match (complete with the amazing Cinderella song)…

Alex Abrahantes tried to interview Eddie Kingston, who was accompanied by Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny. The Bunny, Penta, and Fenix spoke briefly. Abrahantes asked if making Jon Moxley said the words “I Quit” was more important than winning the title. Kingston stared into the camera and said nothing is more important than the AEW Championship. Kingston was asked about Lance Archer waiting in the wings. Kingston said he doesn’t care about Archer, Pac, or anything other than the AEW Championship.

Powell’s POV: This wasn’t your typical Kingston promo, but that was the point. He did a great job of putting over the importance of the AEW Championship.

Jim Ross was introduced and joined Excalibur and Schiavone at the broadcast table for a quick pay-per-view plug to close the pre-show…

Join me for my live review of the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view in a separate story available on the main page.