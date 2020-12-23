AEW Dynamite and NXT TV poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The December 16 AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 40 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 19 percent of the vote, while B finished a close third with 17 percent of the vote.

-The December 16 NXT television show scored an A grade from 55 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave NXT an B+ and Dynamite a C+ grade. Dynamite felt like a flat followup to the two previous weeks of hot shows. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.