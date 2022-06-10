NWA Alwayz Ready PPV weekend, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in New Mexico and Missouri (reports needed), NXT in Florida (reports needed), Deonna Purrazzo

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view will be held on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center. The event is scheduled to be headlined by Matt Cadona vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Championship, thought that match is doubtful due to Cardona suffering a torn bicep. The show will air on FITE TV as a $24.99 pay-per-view event.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Raising Cane’s River Center. The show includes Ricochet vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear my exclusive same audio review afterward.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Tampa, Florida at the University Area CDC Gymnasium tonight. NXT does not list matches for their live events.

-WWE is in Las Cruces, New Mexico at Pan American Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event. No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

-WWE is in Cape Girardeau, Missouri at Show Me Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

-NXT is in Largo, Florida at the Largo Event Center on Saturday. NXT does not list matches for their live events.

-WWE is in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Tingley Coliseum on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” live event. No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

-WWE is in Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch in a four-way for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Deonna Purrazzo is 28.