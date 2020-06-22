By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Backstage will no longer be a weekly series on FS1. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that FS1 is scaling back on WWE and professional boxing “shoulder programming.”
Powell’s POV: The weekly series typically topped 100,000 viewers for FS1 in the Tuesday time slot of 10CT/11ET. Apparently, that wasn’t enough in the current advertising environment for FS1 to move forward with the show on a weekly basis.
FS1 is scaling back production on its boxing and WWE shoulder programming. “WWE Backstage will not longer be produced weekly. It is eliminating “Inside PBC.” Double digit job losses as a result. SBJ Media will have the full story tonight.
— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 22, 2020
