What's happening...

WWE Backstage will no longer be a weekly series on FS1

June 22, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Backstage will no longer be a weekly series on FS1. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that FS1 is scaling back on WWE and professional boxing “shoulder programming.”

Powell’s POV: The weekly series typically topped 100,000 viewers for FS1 in the Tuesday time slot of 10CT/11ET. Apparently, that wasn’t enough in the current advertising environment for FS1 to move forward with the show on a weekly basis.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.