By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Backstage will no longer be a weekly series on FS1. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that FS1 is scaling back on WWE and professional boxing “shoulder programming.”

Powell’s POV: The weekly series typically topped 100,000 viewers for FS1 in the Tuesday time slot of 10CT/11ET. Apparently, that wasn’t enough in the current advertising environment for FS1 to move forward with the show on a weekly basis.