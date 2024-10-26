TNA Bound For Glory polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show October 26, 2024 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS TNA Bound For Glory: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls TNA Bound For Glory: Vote for the best match Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship with Frankie Kazarian as special ref Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Title Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. ABC vs. The Hardys in a Full Mayhem match Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the X Division Title Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Rosemary and Wendy Choo for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles PCO vs. Matt Cardona in a Monster’s Ball for the TNA Digital Media and International Titles Moose vs. Mike Santana Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin Call Your Shot battle royal Ash and Heather by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside and Brinley Reece pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicstnatna bound for glory
