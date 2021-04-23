Former WCW performer Steve McMichael diagnosed with ALS

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WCW wrestler and broadcaster Steve “Mongo” McMichael revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS (a/k/a Lou Gehrig’s disease). McMichael, 63, told the Chicago Tribune that he was diagnosed three months ago. “I promise you, this epitaph that I’m going to have on me now? This ain’t ever how I envisioned this was going to end,” McMichael said. “What I used to be is the antithesis of what I am now. This is a humbling thing, brother.” Read more at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: McMichael was a five-time All Pro defensive end who spent the majority of his career playing for the Chicago Bears, though he started his career with the New England Patriots and played his final season with the Green Bay Packers. McMichael’s first involvement in pro wrestling came when he appeared at WrestleMania XI in the corner of Lawrence Taylor, and he became a color commentator for WCW Nitro in 1995 and went on to wrestle for WCW. He later served as a referee at TNA Bound For Glory in 2008. The diagnosis is absolutely dreadful, as the story notes that he is unable to use his arms and his legs are weakened, creating the need for him to use a specialized wheelchair that the Bears organization paid for. My best wishes to McMichael and his family. To close on an upbeat note, McMichael did show that he has maintained his sense of humor by telling the Chicago Tribune: “I thought I was ready for anything, but, man, this will sneak up on you like a cheap-shotting Green Bay Packer.”

Update: There is a fundraiser for McMichael and his family to help with his medical expenses, a handicap-accessible home, a handicap-accessible van, etc. If you would like to help, visit the Go Fund Me Page.