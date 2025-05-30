WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The card and the updated list of entrants for the MITB ladder matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday, June 7, in Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Naomi, one TBD)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade, one TBD)

-WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title (Lynch can’t challenge for the title again if Valkyria wins, Valkyria must look Lynch in the eye and raise her hand if Lynch wins)

Powell’s POV: The Worlds Collide event will be held earlier in the day in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum. I will be covering both events, and we will have audio reviews of both shows available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Join me for my live review of WWE MITB as the show streams on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET.