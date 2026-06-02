Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Intriguing King of the Ring tournament possibilities, an uneventful Acknowledgement Ceremony, a big television main event with a WCW-inspired finish

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker: A strong main event with a hokey finish. Rollins channeled Bret Hart, who once had a steel plate wrapped around his waist, causing Goldberg to knock himself out when he attempted a spear. In this case, Rollins used one of the World Tag Team Title belts. It wasn’t a strong finish, but it beat the company’s usual distraction or interference finish. My best guess is that they are setting up Rollins vs. Oba Femi for the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, but I can’t entirely rule out the possibility of Breakker avenging this loss by beating Rollins in the finals. That would require an Oba vs. Breakker match in the semifinals. If that happens, look for the match to end with a finish more about protecting the loser than making the winner look strong heading into the finals.

Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Penta vs. Carmelo Hayes in a four-way King of the Ring tournament match: An entertaining match, though I’m not sure why Solo was fed to Oba at a time when they seem to be doing more with Solo and his crew on Smackdown. I thought they might use the four-way approach to eliminate Oba without him factoring into the finish. Rather, they had Oba dominate the majority of the match before pinning Solo. As previously noted, Oba vs. Rollins jumps out as a likely tournament final. The question is whether the creative team is rushing to the first Roman Reigns vs. Oba match at SummerSlam, or the old, reliable Reigns vs. Rollins match. As much as I despise the four-way first-round tournament matches, things should get a lot more interesting once they get to the semifinals.

Iyo Sky vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez in a four-way Queen of the Ring tournament match: Much like the first King of the Ring tournament match, the biggest name went over. But it was a surprising call to have Sky pin Giulia in Italy, where the fans see her as a star. I like the way Perez showed disappointment in losing this match during the Judgment Day Clubhouse segment. It was probably more about creating more tension with Liv Morgan, but Perez showing that she was bothered by this loss helped make the tournament feel important.

Maxxine Dupri: They followed up on Dupri and Austin Theory locking eyes during a backstage segment last week by having Dupri act bitter over not being included in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Better yet, she snapped at Otis. He had it coming for repeatedly calling her babe, but she let that slide and lashed out at him after he brought up that she’s been spending time with Theory.

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page and Rusev: A solid television match. The highlight was the live crowd treating Rey as the living legend that he is. As noted during my live review, Page being pinned is fine because he can get his heat right back the next time he opens his mouth. Even so, I’d like to see Page get some clean wins over the right opponents to show that he’s an in-ring threat and save the cheating for key situations. Lee’s flashy offense is impressive, but I still couldn’t tell you the first thing about his character aside from that he’s respectful to legends such as Rey and AJ Styles.

WWE Raw Misses

Acknowledgement Ceremony: The segment that was surely necessary for the chosen creative direction, but still rather uneventful in the moment. Michael Cole used the words “neutered” and “domesticated” regarding Fatu after he lost to Roman Reigns at Clash in Italy. This sparked some thought that Fatu might blow off family tradition by attacking Reigns rather than acknowledging him. Yet there was Fatu, down on one knee, referring to Reigns as his Tribal Chief. Cole struck again on Raw by saying that Reigns has Fatu “on a leash.” I hope there’s a creative reason behind Cole laying it on so thick, because his comments are making the once uncontrollable Fatu character feel tame.

Sol Ruca promo: The new Women’s Intercontinental Champion came off a little too confident while being interviewed by Cathy Kelley. I’m all for confident female characters, but it feels like Ruca’s rookie character should have been a bit more in awe of the moment after winning her first title roughly six weeks after debuting on the Raw roster. The Sol Snatcher is a terrific finisher, but saying the line about snatching the souls of her opponents is corny coming from anyone other than Undertaker.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)