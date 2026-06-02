NXT Great American Bash on The CW will run head-to-head with AEW Forbidden Door, same day as TNA Slammiversary

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

An insanely busy weekend of pro wrestling just got even busier. Shawn Michaels announced via social media that the NXT Great American Bash event will broadcast on The CW on Sunday, June 28, at 6CT/7ET. The show will run head-to-head with AEW Forbidden Door.

Powell’s POV: Does the early start time for the Bash mean NXT will be running a three-hour show? As if those two shows weren’t enough for one weekend, WWE Night of Champions will be held on Saturday, June 27, and TNA Slammiversary will be held on Sunday afternoon before the NXT and AEW shows. I’m sure the NXT show running head-to-head with Forbidden Door is just a coincidence… or something. All is fair in love and war, but remember that if Tony Khan follows through with his talk of running an event opposite WrestleMania 43 next year.

Excited to finally share this one.@WWENXT and @TheCW present The Great American Bash Sunday, June 28 at 7e/4p. See you tonight for #WWENXT at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/iFbEGgm8wl — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 2, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)