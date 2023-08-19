AEW Collision results (8/19): Powell’s live review of Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale, Jay White vs. Dalton Castle, FTR speak, Powerhouse Hobbs in action

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 10)

Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Aired live August 19, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] Collision opened with brief promos from Christian Cage, Darby Allin, Bullet Club Gold, Dalton Castle, and Samoa Joe… The Collision opening aired… Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary after pyro shot off on the stage.

Ring announcer Lexi Nair introduced Samoa Joe for the opening match. His opponent “The Golden Vampire” was in the ring. The Golden Vampire attacked Joe at ringside and took out a referee. Once in the ring, the Vampire hit Joe with a high knee in the corner and then put him down with a GTS.

The Golden Vampire removed his mask and revealed himself to be CM Punk. He picked up the mic and stood over Joe while saying, “I accept, bitch.” Punk’s theme song played while he exited the ring. Joe came to and clutched his jaw, then started seething while he and Punk had a long distance staredown. Joe headed toward the back…

Powell’s POV: The Golden Vampire gear worked really well in that Punk was covered head to toe. A fun angle to open the show.

Kelly said Tony Khan (drink) made Joe vs. Punk for the Real World Championship official for AEW All In… A brief video package aired on All In… Entrances for the new opening match took place…

1. Jay White (w/Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Dalton Castle (w/The Boys). The Bullet Club Gold crew brought the life sized White cutout to ringside. Kelly announced that proceeds from the Fight For The Fallen shows were going to help with the Maui wildfire relief effort. A graphic listed text info on how to donate to the cause (text HAWAII to 707070).

Castle charged White in the corner and tumbled over the top rope to ringside after White moved out of the way. White went to ringside and dumped Castle on the ring apron. White grabbed his own cutout and posed with it while standing over White heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Castle rallied and executed a few suplexes and then played to a receptive crowd. Castle charged at White, who held down the top rope, causing Castle to tumble to ringside again. White chopped Castle in front of the broadcast table. Castle came back with a head-scissors takedown on the floor and then threw White back in the ring.

The Gunns and Robinson surrounded Castle at ringside. The Boys performed dives onto the trio. Castle returned to the ring and stuffed White’s finisher, but White was still able to put him down. White applied a choke. Robinson stomped White’s foot and eventually elbowed his way free. White put Castle down with a dragon suplex and then hit the Bladerunner for the win…

Jay White beat Juice Robinson in 12:10.

The broadcast team hyped that Bullet Club Gold would speak after the break. McGuinness was beyond happy with this development… [C]

Powell’s POV: A quality television win for White. He’s in a better place than he was early in his AEW run, but I hope they get him into a meaningful program or the title picture soon.

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring with White, Robinson, and the Gunns. White said they talk about what they want to talk about and took the mic away. White said he got a message from his old friend Kenny Omega from a hospital bed. White said that Omega should stay in the hospital bed if he doesn’t want to be exposed at All In.

White said The Elite have deceived fans by convincing them that they are the peak of Bullet Club. White said Bullet Club Gold has shown that they are a cut above The Elite. White said they’ve beaten them before and would do it again.

Robinson spoke about hospitalizing Omega after only a two-minute beatdown. He asked Omega what he thought they would do to him at the biggest pro wrestling show in history.

The Gunns took their turn. Colten said The Elite may have started the company, but now they run it. The Gunns called for Tony Khan (drink) to send out competition so they could get ready for Fyter Fest.

Jacked Jameson, Beefcake Boulder, and Bear Bronson came out. Once in the ring, Jameson introduced them and they all said they are the Iron Savages…

2. Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson vs. Jacked Jameson, Beefcake Boulder, and Bear Bronson. As his team took control, White sat down at the broadcast table with his cutout. “I’ve got two words for you,” White said. “Guns up.” [C]

Powell’s POV: I’ll let you insert your own Cash Wheeler joke here, folks.