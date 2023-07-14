Mark Briscoe pulled from ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view main event

CategoriesAEW News ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mark Briscoe will not be able to work the ROH Death Before Dishonor main event. Tony Khan announced that Briscoe will not be medically cleared to wrestle (read his full statement below). Briscoe was scheduled to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on the July 21 pay-per-view event that will be held in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Insurance Arena.

Powell’s POV: Briscoe reportedly suffered a knee injury that may require surgery. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery. This is obviously a big blow to the pay-per-view, which didn’t seem to be generating much buzz to begin with. Castagnoli’s new challenger will be announced coming out of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, so hopefully it will be something that will generate some interest in this pay-per-view.