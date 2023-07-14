Mark Briscoe pulled from ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view main event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Mark Briscoe will not be able to work the ROH Death Before Dishonor main event. Tony Khan announced that Briscoe will not be medically cleared to wrestle (read his full statement below). Briscoe was scheduled to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on the July 21 pay-per-view event that will be held in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Insurance Arena.
Powell’s POV: Briscoe reportedly suffered a knee injury that may require surgery. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery. This is obviously a big blow to the pay-per-view, which didn’t seem to be generating much buzz to begin with. Castagnoli’s new challenger will be announced coming out of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, so hopefully it will be something that will generate some interest in this pay-per-view.
Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21.
We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery.
ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead,…
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 13, 2023
So they butchered one of the easiest babyface stories possible after signing him, put him in one stupid match after another, and now he’s injured and will miss a PPV.
Tiny Con is the absolute worst.