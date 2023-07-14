QT Marshall on Harley Cameron’s popularity, the AEW personality who helps write the QTV segments, a story behind his feud with Penta El Zero Miedo

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

SEScoops interview with guest QT Marshall

The funny story behind his feud with Penta El Zero Miedo: “The issue is the truth. The truth is that Penta and Fenix had no idea who I was when I was sitting in the office while they were negotiating. They asked me to leave. I was highly offended. It was one of those things that’s the story we’re telling. I made it a personal matter to make sure I ruin his life. Since I can’t do it in AEW, I’ll do it in his hometown of AAA.”

RJ City helping him write QTV segments: “When we do QTV, we have someone who helps us write the stuff, RJ City. Of course, I’m the leader. At the same time, I wanted to let the [group] show character. The more outrageous, the better. It’s giving the talent hopefully an outlet to present themselves.”

Harley Cameron’s popularity: “We decided we needed a female in the group. She had done Dark for us once. I saw her do the Adam Cole song and thought this girl is pretty talented — and can wrestle. We haven’t seen it yet, but she can wrestle. That rap, it took her 15 minutes to rap. She went to catering and came back within 15 minutes and had everything down. It was just a freestyle. I thought it was really good. It’s something I pushed for her to do with The Acclaimed.

“We were just going to put it on social media. Then when other people saw it, they thought this has to be on TV. This is good. She did it herself. We laid the clips of us. But she had her producer. She did the whole music video herself. That’s how our company is with the Darby’s of the world. They go out and do stuff themselves, and it helped them get over. Whether they loved it or hated it, they are talking about it…. I will say this as humbly as possible. QTV always does a good rating. Whether it’s a match or segment it always does well. I think people want to see me get beat up, which is good.”