AEW Rampage lineup: Two title matches set for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Tony Nese for the TNT Championship.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Atlanta and it will be interesting to see if the two title matches lead to improvement in the ratings. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.