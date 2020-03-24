Chris Jericho on serving as narrator for the Dark Side of the Ring’s second season, working AEW Dynamite in an empty venue

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News and was asked about serving as the narrator for the seconds season of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. “When Season 2 came around beyond just the Benoit show, and they asked me to narrate it, I really thought it’d be kind of cool to do because A), I enjoyed the first season and B) I was excited to see what topics are we going to be talking about for this one,” Jericho said.

“I didn’t know. They would just send me the episodes every few weeks and they’d go, ‘Here’s a Dino Bravo episode and here’s a Brawl for All episode and here’s a New Jack episode.’ I’m like, wow, this stuff is so interesting. I’m not a trivia lunatic but I am a historian of the business. So I like to learn about these things from the perspective of the people that were involved because as I know, sometimes what gets told you and what gets reported is not necessarily the real true story so it was kind of cool to see it from a firsthand standpoint.”

Jericho was also asked about working AEW Dynamite without an audience. “It’s very unique and it’s different,” said Jericho. “But in the way things are in the world right now, I think it’s important for us to still do the best we can to put on the best shows we can to give people a diversion from what’s really happening. And is it strange? Absolutely. But I think it’s the only choice we have right now, to continue doing what we’re doing which is to put on the best show we can.” Read the full interview at SportingNews.com.

Powell’s POV: I spoke with executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner on today’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast and they also mentioned that Jericho was brought on board once the show became a Canadian production after being a U.S. production during season one. Jericho also spoke with Fritz about the Benoit tragedy and his relationships with Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero. The second season of Dark Side of the Ring premieres tonight on Vice TV with the two-hour feature on the Benoit tragedy at 8CT/9ET. I watched the full piece and I highly recommend it.



