BST Wrestling “Unbound” results: Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Dustin Waller, Aaron Rourke, Ichiban, Kylon King vs. Angelo Carter, Sammy Diaz, Shawn Knyte

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blood Sweat Tears Wrestling “Unbound”

May 16, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the White Eagle

Streamed live via IndependentWrestling.TV

This was the third of the eight shows in the “Wrestivus” wrestling festival, and it’s the first of three shows here on Saturday. (This is New England’s version of The Collective over Mania weekend.) Like Friday’s show, We have rows of chairs on the floor — I’m used to this being a standing room venue. The crowd appears to be 150 — not bad for a show starting around 1 p.m. Pete Rosato and Eddie Diaz provided commentary. BST is based in Connecticut, and one of them said, “It felt like driving through enemy territory to get here.”

* Most of the wrestlers on this lineup are regulars in this building anyway.

1. TJ Crawford vs. Mike Skyros. TJ turned heel here on Thursday (but it was a different promotion). Skyros again has his face paint similar to what Tama Tonga is doing in WWE. TJ hit a Mafia Kick at the bell, and they traded kicks. Mike hit a dropkick. TJ hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:00. Skros hit a pump kick. Crawford hit a series of kicks. TJ hit a Tiger Driver (flipping powerbomb) for a nearfall at 4:00. Skyros hit a DDT, and Crawford rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. TJ went for a kick but got his foot caught on the top rope! Skyros immediately rolled him up for the flash pin!

Mike Skyros defeated TJ Crawford at 5:45.

2. “Prolific” Isaiah Wolf and Tyree Taylor vs. “State Champs” David Moses and Sal Mistretta for the BST Tag Team Titles. State Champs both wore light blue football jackets. I’ve seen Sal a few times lately, and he also had a football with him. Again, Tyree is a mix of Shane Taylor and Willie Mack; he’s pretty agile and hard-hitting. Wolf and Sal opened. Taylor entered and hit some punches to the ribs. The commentator compared Tyree to Keith Lee, Big Van Vader, and Bam Bam Bigelow. That’s some nice company to be in! David Moses hit a running Penalty Kick to Tyree’s chest at 2:30, then he dropped Sal onto Tyree.

Tyree hip-tossed Sal into the ring. State Champs hit a powerbomb move on Tyree for a nearfall. Wolf got a hot tag at 5:00, and he hit a step-up mule kick on Moses. He picked up Sal for what appeared to be a Muscle Buster, but he just threw him onto Moses! Sal hit a suplex on Wolf for a nearfall, but Tyree made the save. Tyree hit a Pounce at 7:00, sending one opponent flying into the other! The champs hit a team Styles Clash move, and Tyree pinned Sal. Solid action.

“Prolific” Isaiah Wolf and Tyree Taylor defeated “State Champs” David Moses and Sal Mistretta to retain the BST Tag Team Titles at 7:14.

3. Shea McCoy vs. Kylie Alexa. Shea wore her Little Red Riding Hood outfit. Both women are pretty short, maybe 5’2″ each? Kylie, as per usual, is the heel, and she skipped to the ring but paused to jaw at fans. An intense lockup to open. Shea hit her slow-motion senton over the ropes onto Kylie at 2:00. Kylie hit a big boot to the face, mounted Shea, and repeatedly punched her, then choked her in the ropes. She hit a running buttbump in the corner at 5:30. Kylie hit a leg drop for a nearfall. She hit a dropkick into the corner and scored the pin. With a dropkick? Really an extended squash.

Kylie Alexa defeated Shea McCoy at 6:45.

4. Shawn Knyte (w/Brother Greatness), Sammy Diaz, and Angelo Carter vs. Ichiban, Kylon King, and Aaron Rourke. This should be a high-flying spectacle. Aaron had his WWE Evolve Title belt. Knyte and Kylon opened, and Shawn hit a dropkick. Ichiban and Sammy entered, and they traded really fast-paced reversals; the commentators stressed that this was not being sped up. They hit double clotheslines at 1:30. The equally flamboyant Angelo and Rourke entered, and Angelo slapped him and flipped his hair back. Carter hit some armdrags; Rourke hit a flying one-footed dropkick and a Russian Leg Sweep, then a flipping senton. They traded slaps to the face, and then some punches, and their teammates had to separate them!

All six brawled, and the ref was frustrated. Aaron hit a splash to the floor. Sammy and Carter hit stereo dives to the floor at 4:30. Ichiban hit a deep dive onto everyone on the floor! Shawn hit a top-rope corkscrew dive onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Shawn hit a springboard European Uppercut on Ichiban. Kylon got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit a suplex on Sammy, then a German Suplex on Carter. He hit a double Northern Lights Suplex. Rourke hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Shawn, then a 619. King hit a spinebuster on Knyte for a nearfall.

Rourke and Carter fought some more and hit stereo clotheslines at 8:30. Ichiban and Sammy hit stereo top-rope moves. Suddenly, everyone was down, and we got an “All these guys!” chant. Kylon and Shawn traded forearm strikes. Shawn hit a superkick. Sammy hit his Cradle Shock. Knyte hit a moonsault. Ichiban hit his leaping Flatoner. Carter nailed a Buckle Bomb ON Ichiban. Sammy hit a Pele Kick on Rourke. Kylon hit a second-rope Spanish Fly. Kylon hit a springboard moonsault onto two guys on the floor. It allowed Rourke to hit the Molly-Go-Round on Angelo for the pin. That was a fun, chaotic match.

Ichiban, Kylon King, and Aaron Rourke defeated Shawn Knyte, Sammy Diaz, and Angelo Carter at 11:42.

* Andy Brown issued an open challenge… answered by Portland-based sttar Amira!

5. Amira vs. Andy Brown. Brown is the “Thicc Daddy” and he has a significant height and weight advantage. She hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. She hit a dropkick into the corner and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 2:00. Brown nailed a spinebuster and an elbow drop. He made a lazy cover and only got a nearfall. He leaned her against the ropes and hit a hard chop at 3:30. She fired up and hit some chops.

Brown nailed a cannonball into the corner at 5:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Brown dropped her with a hard forearm. Amira hit a spinning back fist and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. She hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. She tried to lift him but couldn’t get him up. Brown hit a diving forearm for the pin. The size gap here was too much for me to buy into this one.

Andy Brown defeated Amira at 8:05.

6. Bobby Buffet vs. Bobby Orlando. The commentators discussed how Buffet was injured and out for a year. Orlando got on the mic and informed Buffet, “I am the real Bobby,” and he vowed to beat Buffet, including hitting a bodyslam. Standing switches to open; Buffet is much heavier. Orlando tried a shoulder block that didn’t move Buffet. He hit a flying shoulder tackle that knocked Buffet down, but he couldn’t hit a bodyslam at 2:00.

Buffet hit a sidewalk slam. He hit a senton for a nearfall at 4:00. Orlando hit some clotheslines in the corner. Buffet hit a superkick, so Orlando hit one. Orlando hit a bodyslam for a believable nearfall! Buffet raked the eyes, hit a headbutt, and a big Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall at 5:30. Shawn Knyte appeared and struck Buffet in the back with a chair! (He was getting revenge for an attack on him a month ago!) Orlando immediately hit his Athena-style flying stunner for the pin. Decent.

Bobby Orlando defeated Bobby Buffet at 7:00.

7. Jazmyne Hao and “La Pescadita” Lil Ruiz and Gabby Forza vs. Amity LaVey, Sammi Chaos, and Vita VonStarr. Chicago-based star Ruiz opened against the scary LaVey, but Lili wanted a dance-off. Sammi immediately tagged in but tagged back out. Vita kicked Lili in the gut, and we’re finally underway. Hao entered and splashed Vita in a corner. Gabby hit some clotheslines in the corner. Gabby entered and hit a Samoan Drop on LaVey at 2:30. Gabby and Ruiz hit stereo delayed vertical suplexes, so Sammi jumped in and also hit a delayed vertical suplex. Sammi hit a double suplex. Such power! Lili hit a dive to the floor.

Hao hit a top-rope flip dive onto the five women on the floor at 4:30. In the ring, Hao hit a fallaway slam on LaVey, then a Cradle Shock for a nearfall. The heels began working over Ruiz in their corner. Vita planted her foot in Ruiz’s throat. LaVey tugged on Lili’s hair. Gabby finally got a hot tag at 10:30, and she hit a Bulldog Powerslam on LaVey, then the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall. LaVey dove onto the babyfaces. In the ring, Sammi set up for a frog splash on Hao! However, Gabby and Lili hit a team second-rope superplex on Sammi at 13:30 for a nearfall.

Hao hit a flying headbutt. Hao hit a top-rope Blockbuster. Amity hit a running swinging neckbreaker. Lili hit an enzuigiri on LaVey. Sammi hit a double powerbomb out of the corner. Both Amity and Vita hopped on Sammi’s back. Sammi then hit a splash to the mat onto the babyface trio, with the weight of her whole team landing on them. They all piled on the babyfaces for the pin. Decent match.

Amity LaVey, Sammi Chaos, and Vita VonStarr defeated Jazmyne Hao and “La Pescadita” Lil Ruiz and Gabby Forza at 15:52.

8. Charles Mason vs. Dustin Waller. Both of these guys have had a really strong first four months of the year. Mason had THREE title belts — a HOG belt and a PWJ belt, and I think the third is his Blitzkrieg Pro belt. Waller ALSO came to the ring with THREE belts — including his tag belt from the now-defunct Deadlock Pro. The bell rang, but they jawed at each other for a while before locking up. Mason choked Waller with some clothing, and they finally got underway. Mason hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00. Waller hit a flying shoulder block, and they were both down. Mason dove through the ropes onto Waller.

In the ring, Mason hit a Meteora and his rolling DVD for a nearfall at 7:00. Waller went for the Lethal Injection, but Mason caught him and locked in a sleeper on the mat. Waller nailed the Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 9:00. They traded forearm strikes on the apron. Mason clotheslined him into the ring. Waller hit a rolling Koppo Kick to send Mason to the floor. Mason hit a DDT onto the ring apron. In the ring, Mason hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 11:00. Mason hit another Meteora, then two more! They traded rollups, and Waller got the flash pin! Good match.

Dustin Waller defeated Charles Mason at 12:27.

Final Thoughts: I love this venue, and it’s a great location for a wrestling festival. That was a really good main event, and it earned best match. I’ll go with the six-man tag for second, and the six-woman tag for third. No new faces here, but certainly some are in this building more often than the others. This show is now available on IWTV.