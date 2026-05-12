Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Lio Rush vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy, Billie Starkz vs. Davey Vega, Josh Crane vs. Taka Michinoku for the NAP Title, Laynie Luck vs. Charli Evans

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out ten matches from across five different recent indy shows.

St. Louis Anarchy “Let Anarchy Be Anarchy” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Bizarre Bar on Friday, April 16, 2026 (IWTV)

This show was posted on Sunday on IWTV. This was one of several indy shows held at this venue over WrestleMania weekend. As I’ve noted in other reviews, the lighting here was not ideal, but it was better than last year’s shows. Sadly, the crowd was maybe 50. Anarchy management had acknowledged in the days leading up to the show that ticket sales hadn’t met expectations.) To my surprise, this show does NOT have commentary. I’ll note again that this ring is only about 18 inches tall, so it really changes dives to the floor.

Ashlyn Alexander vs. Shazza McKenzie. Again, Ashlyn is similar in build to Piper Nixen, and she’s a powerhouse. They are both about 5’3″. They locked up, and Ashlyn easily knocked the smaller Shazza to the mat. She hit a clothesline, but she missed a senton. Ashlyn hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Shazza jumped on her back and tried a sleeper, but Ashlyn ran backwards into the corner to escape. Shazza hit a huracanrana. Ashlyn hit a back suplex, so Shazza hit one, and they were both down.

Ashlyn hit a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Shazza hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:00. Ashlyn hit a headbutt and a Shining Wizard to the back of the head for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Shazza nailed the Splits Stunner for the pin. They filled that time quite well.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Ashlyn Alexander at 6:05.

Billie Starkz vs. Davey Vega (w/Nixi XS). Davey isn’t particularly tall, but of course, he has the visible strength advantage, and he slowed her in a headlock early on. Starkz got a sunset flip for a nearfall at 1:30. She dove through the ropes and barreled into Vega. Davey hit a swinging faceplant onto the ring apron. Ouch! In the ring, Nixi choked Billie in the ropes while Davey distracted the ref.

Billie fired up and hit a series of chops in the corner at 4:30. Billie hit a chin-breaker over her knee and a stunner for a nearfall. He got a backslide for a nearfall. Davey went for a wind-up uranage, but she turned it into a Crucifix Driver and scored the flash pin! A fun match, but certainly shorter than I anticipated.

Billie Starkz defeated Davey Vega at 8:14.

Laynie Luck vs. Charli Evans. An intense lockup to open. They got in a knuckle lock and traded some offense, and Laynie got some nearfalls. Laynie hit a shotgun dropkick at 2:30 and a running back elbow in the corner. Charli hit some running Facewash Kicks in the corner. Charli hit a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall at 4:30. She stomped on Laynie and kept her grounded. Laynie hit a German Suplex at 6:30, and they were both down.

Laynie put her across her shoulders, but Charlie escaped. Laynie nailed a superkick at 8:00. Evans hit a DVD, and they were both down again. This has been predictably really good. They traded Mafia Kicks. Charli nailed a running knee to the jaw, then a fisherman’s uplex for a nearfall at 9:30. Charli hit a Flatliner move for a nearfall. Laynie hit a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Evans hit a spinning back fist and a short-arm clothesline for the pin. That was a really strong match.

Charli Evans defeated Laynie Luck at 11:25.

“Cowboy Way” Thomas Shire and 1 Called Manders vs. “Unsigned And Don’t Care” Aaron Williams and Gary Jay. This was the main event. With this match, I’ve seen and reviewed all eight of Manders’ Vegas matches over the weekend. Shire and Aaron opened, and Williams did a Gator Roll on the mat as they traded reversals. Manders and Jay entered at 3:30, and they immediately traded chops. UADC dove through the ropes onto CW. They brought Manders back into the ring and took turns chopping him.

Jay hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall, and UADC continued to work over Manders in their corner. Manders hit an elbow drop on Gary at 6:30. CW now took turns working over Gary in their corner. Shire hit some forearm strikes and European Uppercuts on Gary. Manders hit more loud chops. They traded hard chops and were both down at 9:00. Aaron got the hot tag and hit a flying back elbow on Shire. Williams hit a stunner and a DDT for a nearfall. Shire hit a hard clothesline with Manders getting a nearfall.

Gary jumped in and hit chops on both of CW. All four fought. CW hit stereo Bulldog Powerslams for nearfalls at 11:30. Williams hit a flip dive to the floor on Shire. Gary hit some forearm strikes and chops on Manders. Gary and Shire brawled out of the ring and up onto a concert stage at 13:30, and they traded chops. Shire tossed Gary to the floor onto the other two. In the ring, Aaron hit a tornado DDT, then a frog splash. Manders hit a decapitating clothesline on Williams. However, Gary Jay nailed a hard basement dropkick to the back of Manders’ head and pinned Manders. Hard-hitting and fun.

“Unsigned And Don’t Care” Gary Jay and Aaron Williams defeated “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire at 15:32.

Lucha Memes “FundmeMania” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Center on April 16, 2026 (IWTV)

Just when I thought I had finished the Mania week indy shows, another pops up. This is a plain, small office meeting room. Sadly, the crowd is 25 to 35. Not kidding. Seriously, there might be more workers in the locker room than fans in the stands. I have no idea where “The Center” is in Las Vegas — I couldn’t find it, but this could be a meeting room in any hotel up and down the strip.

Ethan Allen vs. Matt Mako. Ethan is a Brit who is a regular in Progress Wrestling and has the same plain, clean-cut look as Myles Bourne. Mako is an MMA fighter who has become a regular on the Bloodsport events. Standing switches to open, and Mako is shorter. Mako went for a cross-armbreaker at 2:00, and he tied up Allen on the mat. Ethan rolled to the floor to regroup. Matt followed and hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest.

In the ring, Allen whipped Mako into opposite corners. Mako hit a dropkick at 5:30, then a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall. Matt went back to a cross-armbreaker, and Allen tapped out. Good action; you wouldn’t know that there are literally 20 or so fans in there with how hard they worked.

Matt Mako defeated Ethan Allen at 6:31.

Christian Starr vs. Brooke Havok vs. Ninja Mack vs. Rey Samuray in a four-way for the SVW Title. Two new faces for me in this main event. My first time seeing Starr; he is a young, white kid in white pants. Rey wore metallic blue pants and a white lucha mask. Brooke pie-faced each guy at the bell, so they all superkicked her! Ouch! She rolled to the floor. Mack and Rey traded some lucha reversals. Brooke jumped back in and hit a satellite headscissors takedown on Mack, then a Missile Dropkick. Starr got back in and hit some chops on Mack.

Starr hit a Canadian Destroyer on Mack at 4:30. He hit a flip dive onto Mack and Rey on the floor. Havok whipped Starr into the ring post. Havok and Rey got in the ring and traded chops. Mack nailed a superkick that dropped Brooke at 6:30. Mack went for his double handspring stunner, but Rey caught him and hit a back suplex. Rey hit a standing moonsault. Starr jumped in and tried to steal a pin.

Havok hit a German Suplex on Mack, then a DDT for a nearfall at 8:00. She hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor. Rey hit a springboard moonsault to the floor onto all three opponents. In the ring, Starr hit a Spanish Fly on Rey. Mack hit a top-rope corkscrew press onto Rey, but Christian also caught Mack’s head for a stunner, and he pinned Mack. A fun, messy four-way.

Christian Starr defeated Brooke Havok, Ninja Mack, and Rey Samuray in a four-way to retain the SVW Title at 10:17.

Future Stars of Wrestling “Killer Kross Presents Mecca XI: Killer Instinct” at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 17, 2026 (free on the Title Match Network’s YouTube channel)

Title Match Network previously uploaded Killer Kross vs. Zilla Fatu and Notorious Mimi vs. Brittnie Brooks from this show, and they released another match on Monday. The entire show is currently unavailable for free. I watched a few matches from the WWE ID show in this venue. The room was a bit dark, but the ring was lit okay. The crowd was perhaps 500. (Just when you think the indy shows from WrestleMania week have all been reviewed, another pops up!)

Lio Rush vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy. BYP is a talented teen from Vegas-based FSW, and he’s appeared on GCW shows on the West Coast, too. They are roughly the same size. Lio was contorting his head and acting demonic. Bodhi was hesitant to shake his hand, but he eventually did. I didn’t hear a bell, so I started the clock here. Lio charged, so Bodhi rolled to the floor to stall. In the ring, BYP tried to get a quick rollup. He hit a dropkick at 1:00. Lio hit a clothesline. Bodhi hit some punches. Lio hit another clothesline for a nearfall.

Bodhi hit a 619, then a Pele Kick for a nearfall at 3:00, and he stomped on Lio in the corner. He hit some splashes in the corner. Lio nailed a pop-up powerbomb and a spin kick to the jaw. He hit the Final Hour frog splash for a nearfall at 5:00. He stalked the ref, who backed into a corner and showed fear of Lio. Lio hit a stunner on BYP. He bit Bodhi’s forehead. “What has gotten into Lio Rush, besides some of Bodhi’s flesh?” a commentator asked. Bodhi fired back with a shotgun dropkick, and they were both down.

Bodhi hit some spin kicks and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. He hit a decapitating clothesline at 8:00. Lio hit the Rush Hour stunner out of the ropes for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Lio tied him in a sleeper on the mat. Bodhi stood up and leapt backwards to escape the sleeper. He missed a 450 Splash. Lio hit a Koppo Kick to send Bodhi to the floor. Lio crawled on the floor and leapt through the ropes onto Bodhi on the floor. In the ring, Lio hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. Good action.

Lio Rush defeated Bodhi Young Prodigy at 11:50.

Coastal Championship Wrestling “Destiny Awaits” in Port St. Lucie, Florida, at the MidFlorida Event Center on May 9, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This venue appears to be a generic meeting room in a hotel. The lighting was good, and the crowd was maybe 150. I checked out the two matches with WWE ID prospects.

Ben Bishop vs. Mike Cunningham. Again, Bishop is a legit seven-footer, and he towers over WWE ID prospect Cunnigham. Mike danced his way to the ring, and he’s the heel. He immediately hit some punches at the bell, but Bishop knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. He hip-tossed Mike across the ring and hit a big back-body drop, so Mike rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Ben hit some splashes in the corner and was dominating the action. Ben hit a suplex at 2:30. Cunningham hit a dropkick that sent Ben to the floor, then a baseball slide dropkick.

Cunningham pushed Ben’s face into the ring post and slammed his head on the apron. Mike rolled back into the ring at 4:30 and let the ref start counting out Bishop. Ben got back on the apron, but Mike hit a corner dropkick, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He hit a basement dropkick on the knee and a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall at 6:00. Mike caused to dance and that got some boos. He hit a DDT for a nearfall and a splash in the corner.

Ben caught him and slammed Mike back-first into a corner. Mike jumped on Ben’s back and applied a sleeper. Ben dropped him snake-eyes and hit a Mafia Kick to the jaw. Mike avoided a chokeslam. Ben caught him and hit a fallaway slam at 10:00, and they were both down. Cunningham hit a series of kicks for a nearfall. Cunningham again leapt off the ropes, but Bishop caught him and hit a sidewalk slam, then the chokeslam, for the pin. Good action. (That said, I’m a firm believer that the guy who is a foot taller should be the heel, but the crowd was behind Ben nonetheless.)

Ben Bishop defeated Mike Cunningham at 11:20.

Kristin Blaze vs. Valentina Rossi for the CCW Women’s Title. I saw Blaze for the first time over WrestleMania weekend shows from Las Vegas; she’s thin with long brown hair halfway down her back. WWE ID prospect Rossi came out first and jawed at the fans to establish she’s the heel. Standing switches and they tied up each other’s left arms. Rossi hit some knee drops to the forehead for a nearfall at 1:00. Blaze hit a suplex. Rossi tied up the left arm in the ropes and took control.

Rossi hit a series of knee drops on the damaged elbow and kept Blaze grounded. Blaze finally hit a second-rope crossbody block, and they were both down at 7:00. Blaze hit some knee lifts to the stomach and a running knee lift, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Blaze hit a huracanrana for a nearfall at 9:30, but she sold elbow pain. Rossi hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Blaze got a forward Finlay Roll, then an impressive split-legged moonsault for the pin. Good finishing stretch; the middle was a bit slow.

Kristin Blaze defeated Valentina Rossi to retain the CCW Women’s Title at 10:39.

Naptown All Pro “Out Tha Gate” in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Fountain Square Theater on March 29, 2026 (IWTV)

This show was just released this week. This is an attractive and unique theater, with the ring pushed up against the stage. The crowd of 100 or so fans was standing and packed near ringside. The lighting was merely okay; the hard camera was much better than the ringside cameras. I watched the main event.

Josh Crane vs. Taka Michinoku for the NAP Heavyweight Title. Taka also wrestled at a nearby convention that week. Crane is older, probably in his early to mid-40s, with a Ciampa-type beard with gray-and-white whiskers. Taka rejected a handshake. Crane hit some hard back elbows. Taka did an eye poke at 2:00. Josh knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and he twisted Taka’s left wrist and fingers. Taka grabbed the right arm and struck the elbow. He wrapped the right arm in the ropes, and he stomped on Crane.

They got up and traded chops at 4:30. They went to the floor, then got back into the ring, and Taka was in charge, continuing to work over the right elbow and wrist. Taka hit a hard kick to the shoulder at 7:00. He continued to tie Crane’s arms in the ropes. They went back to the floor at 9:30 and traded chops. In the ring, Taka again hit an eye-poke, and he stomped on Crane. Josh hit a flying forearm and a running knee for a nearfall at 13:00 and a discus forearm strike for a nearfall.

We had a five-minute warning call just before the 15:00 mark. Taka again twisted the wrist, but Crane got his feet on the ropes. Taka applied a Fujiwara Armbar, but Crane again reached the ropes. We got a two-minute warning at 18:00 sharp. Taka hit his running knee to the jaw for a believable nearfall at 19:30, then a superkick, and he signaled he was going for the Michinoku Driver. However, Crane hit a Michinoku Driver for a believable nearfall. They hopped to their feet and traded forearm strikes as the bell expired at 20:00 sharp.

Josh Crane vs. Taka Michinoku went to a time-limit draw at 20:00; Crane retained his NAP Heavyweight Title.

* Taka got on the mic and rejected any idea of “Five more minutes,” and he thanked the crowd.

Final Thoughts: Some fun action here. Cowboy Way vs. Unsigned And Don’t Care was really good for best of these 10 matches, and Charli Evans vs. Laynie Luck from that show takes second. I enjoyed Lio vs. BYP for third. The Taka-Crane match would have been somewhat dull in an empty room, but that crowd was so hot and into everything Taka did; they really made the match special.