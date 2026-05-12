NXT TV preview: Naraku (a/k/a Evil) debuts on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Noam Dar vs. Jackson Drake

-Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan

-Naraku (f/k/a Evil) debuts

-Zaria and Nikkita Lyons vs. Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain

-“Birthright” Lexis King, Stacks, and Uriah Connors vs. EK Prosper, Sean Legacy, and Tate Wilder

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).