12/01 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell discuss Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, rumors of William Regal returning to WWE, FTR’s contract status, the Teddy Hart true crime documentary, Impact signings and DAZN international deal, the latest on NXT Deadline and ROH Final Battle, AEW Dynamite

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly: Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, rumors of William Regal returning to WWE, FTR’s contract status, the Teddy Hart true crime documentary, Impact signings and DAZN international deal, the latest on NXT Deadline and ROH Final Battle, AEW Dynamite, and more (92:57)…

Click here for the December 1 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.