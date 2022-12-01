AEW Dynamite rating for the episode featuring MJF’s first appearance as AEW World Champion

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 870,000 viewers for TBS, according to according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 880,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.40 rating on USA Network. The December 1, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 861,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.