AEW Dynamite rating for the episode featuring MJF’s first appearance as AEW World Champion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 870,000 viewers for TBS, according to according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 880,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.40 rating on USA Network. The December 1, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 861,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
That’s their worst demo on an unopposed Wed, ever. How about not having a main event that’s been seen twice lately with 0 storyline?
New champ, nonsensical TNT challenger, a couple of meaningless matches that didn’t help anyone, a BAD promo from a great young talent, the return of the Butterfly Kisses Cowboy, and a shitty non wrestling main event between the butthurt EVPs and their shittier than ever trampoline performance artist friends.
This is the “bring out your dead” scene from Monty Python and the jackass fantasy booker trust fund shithead is the one that thinks he isn’t dead yet.