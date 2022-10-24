AEW Rampage rating the three title match edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 480,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 458,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 24th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo. The October 22, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show headlined by Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo.