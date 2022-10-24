WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Logan Paul’s latest appearance and a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.231 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down slightly from the 2.274 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.54 rating. The October 22, 2021 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.249 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic coming out of the WWE Crown Jewel event.